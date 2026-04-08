Apple Arcade expands kids lineup with Nick Jr. Replay! and 50 retro games
Apple is bringing a new kids' game to its Arcade service, bringing familiar TV characters together in one place for families to explore.
Apple is expanding its gaming subscription service with a new title aimed at younger users and families. The company has announced that Nick Jr. Replay! will be added to Apple Arcade starting May 7, bringing together characters from several children’s television shows into one interactive experience.
New Title Brings Together Popular Kids’ Shows
The upcoming game features content inspired by well-known programmes such as Dora the Explorer, Blue’s Clues & You!, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Bubble Guppies, Team Umizoomi, Shimmer and Shine, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Players will be able to explore different activities built around these characters within a single platform.
The company says the game is designed for users across age groups, with a focus on simple gameplay and familiar story elements. It also includes access to more than 50 past Nick Jr. games, which have been adapted into one collection. These titles are presented in a format that allows users to move between them without leaving the main interface.
Along with entertainment, the game includes activities linked to early learning. These cover areas such as basic math, reading, drawing, and problem-solving. The aim is to combine play with skill-building in a format that is easy for children to navigate.
Apple Arcade continues to position itself as a family-focused service. The platform offers a catalogue of more than 200 games and does not include advertisements or in-app purchases. It also supports account sharing for up to six users under one subscription, allowing multiple family members to access the service.
Availability, Subscription and Device Support
The Apple Arcade premium subscription costs Rs. 99 per month in India. New users can enjoy a free one-month trial to try out the latest games. Customers who buy a new Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, are eligible for a three-month free access period.
Games under the Arcade Originals category can be played across devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. Titles listed as App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.{{/usCountry}}
Games under the Arcade Originals category can be played across devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. Titles listed as App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.{{/usCountry}}
Users can find the new release and other updates through the App Store or the Apple Games app, where they can browse titles, continue saved games, and discover new additions to the service.{{/usCountry}}
Users can find the new release and other updates through the App Store or the Apple Games app, where they can browse titles, continue saved games, and discover new additions to the service.{{/usCountry}}