Apple Back to School offer begins in India: Students can get free AirPods, Apple Pencil Pro and more

Apple has announced its annual Back to School offer in India, giving eligible students, parents of college students and educators a chance to save on select MacBook and iPad purchases. The offer is available from July 16 to August 27, 2026, and can be combined with Apple's existing education pricing, allowing buyers to reduce the overall cost of their purchase while also receiving select accessories at no extra charge.

Apple's Back to School offer is now live, giving eligible students and educators free accessories with select MacBooks and iPads. (Apple)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

The offer comes shortly after Apple revised the prices of several MacBook and iPad models in India. While the devices now cost more than before, the Back to School promotion gives eligible buyers an opportunity to offset part of that increase through bundled accessories.

Students and educators can check whether they qualify through Apple's Education Store online or by visiting an Apple Retail Store.

MacBook Buyers Can Get AirPods or AirTag Bundle

Customers purchasing an eligible MacBook Air or MacBook Pro through Apple's Education Store can choose either AirPods 4 or an AirTag 4 Pack at no additional cost.

Those who want a different accessory can also upgrade by paying the price difference. Buyers can opt for AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) by paying an extra Rs. 5,000, while AirPods Pro 3 are available for an additional Rs. 13,000. According to Apple, the bundled offer provides savings of up to Rs. 12,900.

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For reference, the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip carries a retail price of Rs. 1,49,900, while eligible education buyers can purchase it for Rs. 1,37,900. Similarly, the 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 starts at Rs. 2,39,900, with the education price set at Rs. 2,27,900.

Free Apple Pencil Pro with Eligible iPads

Apple is also extending similar benefits to buyers of the iPad Air and iPad Pro. Eligible customers can receive an Apple Pencil Pro at no extra cost with their purchase.

Those who prefer another accessory can instead select an AirTag 4 Pack or AirPods 4, subject to an additional payment depending on the option chosen. The AirTag bundle and AirPods 4 require an extra Rs. 2,000, while AirPods 4 with ANC cost Rs. 7,000 extra. Buyers choosing AirPods Pro 3 will need to pay an additional Rs. 15,000. Apple says the offer delivers savings worth up to Rs. 10,900 on eligible iPad purchases.

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{{^usCountry}} The 11-inch iPad Air M4 (128GB) is priced at ₹89,900, while the education price is Rs. 83,900. Meanwhile, the 11-inch iPad Pro M5 (256GB) is available at Rs. 1,39,900, with eligible buyers able to purchase it for Rs. 1,27,900 through the Education Store. Products Included in the Offer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 11-inch iPad Air M4 (128GB) is priced at ₹89,900, while the education price is Rs. 83,900. Meanwhile, the 11-inch iPad Pro M5 (256GB) is available at Rs. 1,39,900, with eligible buyers able to purchase it for Rs. 1,27,900 through the Education Store. Products Included in the Offer {{/usCountry}}

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Apple is also continuing its free engraving service on eligible accessories purchased through the Apple Store Online or the Apple Store app. The Back to School promotion is limited to select products. It does not apply to the MacBook Neo, iPad mini, the standard iPad, or Apple's desktop Mac lineup. Buyers interested in these devices will still be able to access education pricing where applicable, but they will not receive the promotional accessories offered under the Back to School campaign.

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