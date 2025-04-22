Apple blocks ‘unsafe’ CarPlay hack that let users watch videos on car’s screen

iPhone users recently got a feature that offered them web browsing and video playback on their car’s infotainment system via Apple CarPlay app called Sidecar. However, the short lived feature is now being removed from the Sidecar app, following a request from Apple to comply with App Store guidelines. The app’s developers confirmed the decision this week, stating that the popular “Park and Watch” feature will no longer be available in future updates. Users who purchased the feature can request a refund through the Sidecar app. (Pexels)

The tool, which allowed users to view web content and play videos on their vehicle’s infotainment screen while parked, was introduced through an in-app purchase priced at $9.99. It gained attention for offering functionality frequently requested by CarPlay users, but not officially supported by Apple.

Refunds Offered for Discontinued Feature

Users who purchased the feature can request a refund through the Sidecar app. In a message shared with users, the Sidecar team thanked customers for their support and confirmed the feature had been developed with safety in mind—only activating when the vehicle was stationary.

“Unfortunately, we’ve received a direct request from Apple to remove this feature from our app in alignment with App Store guidelines,” the statement read. “While we’re disappointed by this outcome… we fully respect Apple’s platform requirements and have removed the feature from Sidecar accordingly.”

Apple’s CarPlay Restrictions Remain Firm

Apple’s CarPlay platform continues to restrict app functionality to a limited set of categories, such as audio, navigation, messaging, and EV charging. Web browsers and video players are not permitted, even when used exclusively while parked. These restrictions are designed to limit distraction while driving, in line with Apple’s safety-first approach to in-car experiences.

Workarounds Still Exist

Despite Apple’s restrictions, some users continue to turn to third-party adapters that run Android-based systems while interfacing with CarPlay. These devices allow broader app usage, including video playback and browsing, though they fall outside the official CarPlay ecosystem.