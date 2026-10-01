Apple could launch 3 new smart home products on October 13: What to expect

After launching the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo last month, Apple is now reportedly preparing another product push, this time in the smart home category. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that the iPhone maker could announce a new smart home hub on October 13, alongside refreshed versions of the HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K. Keep on reading to know everything about the new Apple products that are reportedly set to launch this month.
Apple smart home hub could be the biggest launch
As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's October lineup is expected to include the Cupertino tech giant's first dedicated smart home hub, internally codenamed "J490". The device is reportedly being developed with a 6-inch or 7-inch square-shaped touchscreen attached to a round base. The smart home hub is most likely to be powered by Apple's A18 chipset and could bring Siri AI and FaceTime support. The latter could indicate the presence of a front-facing camera, although the information provided does not confirm the exact camera hardware.
The tech giant is also reportedly working on a dedicated operating system for the device. It could offer features such as new clock faces and widgets. Apple is said to be developing two versions of the hub: a tabletop model with a built-in speaker and another version designed to be mounted on a wall.
HomePod Mini and Apple TV 4K could also get upgrades
The October lineup could also include the HomePod Mini (2026). The original HomePod mini was launched in 2020 and the upcoming model is reportedly set to receive a chipset upgrade after years without a refresh.{{/usCountry}}
The October lineup could also include the HomePod Mini (2026). The original HomePod mini was launched in 2020 and the upcoming model is reportedly set to receive a chipset upgrade after years without a refresh.{{/usCountry}}
The refreshed HomePod Mini is reportedly expected to support Siri AI. Apple could also equip it with its N1 networking chip and second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, potentially bringing Wi-Fi 7 support to the compact speaker.
Meanwhile, the Apple TV 4K (2026) is also expected to receive a chip upgrade and Siri AI support. Like the HomePod mini, the new Apple TV could also benefit from Apple's newer networking technology.
Interestingly, Apple was earlier expected to introduce a next-generation full-size HomePod as well. However, according to the report, the refreshed larger HomePod is now expected to arrive at a later date.
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