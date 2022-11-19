Apple Days on Flipkart: Buy these iPhones at discounted prices

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 04:57 PM IST

The sale began on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday. It is offering discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11.

Apple launched the new iPhone 13 smartphones in September 2021 (AP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Apple Days sale is live on Flipkart, and will conclude on Sunday. Apple Days – which began on Wednesday – is offering discounts, by availing which you can purchase iPhone 13, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 at reduced prices.

Here are the details:

iPhone 13: In September, ahead of the launch of iPhone 14, the price of iPhone 13 was listed at 69,999 on both Flipkart and Amazon (down from its original cost of 79,000). However, from the ongoing sale, you can buy it for 64,999, according to Mint.

In addition to this, there is an instant discount of 10% on transactions from Federal Bank's credit/debit cards. The device was launched in September 2021.

iPhone 12 mini: Though originally priced at 69,900, customers can purchase iPhone 12 mini for 38,999. On easy EMI, customers will have to pay 6,666 per month for this product, which arrived in October 2020.

iPhone 11: Introduced in September 2019, iPhone 11's current cost is Rs 64,900. From Apple Days, you can get it for only 39,999.

Also, you can save up to 17,500 more by exchanging your existing smartphone for the incoming iPhone. The exchange offer is applicable on all the devices on offer.

