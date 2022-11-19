Apple Days on Flipkart: Buy these iPhones at discounted prices

The Apple Days sale is live on Flipkart, and will conclude on Sunday. Apple Days – which began on Wednesday – is offering discounts, by availing which you can purchase iPhone 13, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 at reduced prices.

Here are the details:

iPhone 13: In September, ahead of the launch of iPhone 14, the price of iPhone 13 was listed at ₹69,999 on both Flipkart and Amazon (down from its original cost of ₹79,000). However, from the ongoing sale, you can buy it for ₹64,999, according to Mint.

In addition to this, there is an instant discount of 10% on transactions from Federal Bank's credit/debit cards. The device was launched in September 2021.

iPhone 12 mini: Though originally priced at ₹69,900, customers can purchase iPhone 12 mini for ₹38,999. On easy EMI, customers will have to pay ₹6,666 per month for this product, which arrived in October 2020.

iPhone 11: Introduced in September 2019, iPhone 11's current cost is Rs 64,900. From Apple Days, you can get it for only ₹39,999.

Also, you can save up to ₹17,500 more by exchanging your existing smartphone for the incoming iPhone. The exchange offer is applicable on all the devices on offer.

