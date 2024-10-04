Apple Diwali Sale 2024: 4 big offers on iPhone 16, iPhone 15, MacBooks and more

Festive sales are in full swing in India, with the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale nearing their end. Now, Apple is also joining in with its ongoing sale available on the Apple India website and at its offline stores: Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi. This sale features a mix of discounts and freebies for customers, but it is a limited-time offer. Here are the details. Apple India has a slew of offers going on its website and offline stores in the country.(Apple)

Apple iPhone 15 with Free Beats Solo Buds Festive Edition (Until Today)

iPhone 15 has been a top seller this festive season on Flipkart, but Apple has an enticing offer as well. Customers purchasing an iPhone 15 will receive a pair of Beats Solo Buds Festive Edition for free. However, there is a catch: this offer is only valid until the end of today and will not be available from tomorrow, October 5. Additionally, the iPhone 15 has seen a price drop of ₹10,000 following the launch of the iPhone 16 series, with the starting price now at ₹69,900 for the 128GB variant.

Up to 12-Month No-Cost EMI

The No-Cost EMI scheme has become a popular way to make payments, as it allows customers to purchase expensive items like the iPhone through monthly installments without any interest charges from the bank—essentially making it an interest-free loan. Fortunately, Apple is offering this option with select bank credit cards, including American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI.

Up to ₹ 10,000 Instant Cashback on Macs, ₹ 5,000 on iPhones, and ₹ 6,000 on iPads

If you purchase an eligible MacBook model, such as the MacBook Air M3, you can enjoy an instant discount of ₹10,000 when using partner bank credit cards. The great news is that this discount is applied instantly, meaning the price displayed in your cart is the final amount you pay. For iPhones, you can receive ₹5,000 off on all iPhone 16 series models, including the standard versions, ₹2,000 on the iPhone SE, and ₹3,000 off on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Additionally, iPad buyers can also benefit from discounts: ₹6,000 off on the iPad Pro 11” and 13”, ₹4,000 off on the iPad Air 11” and 13”, ₹2,500 off on the standard iPad, and ₹3,000 off on the iPad mini.

Instant Discounts on Apple Watch and AirPods

Apple’s discounts extend to Apple Watch models as well, with ₹6,000 off on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, ₹4,000 off on the Apple Watch Series 10, and ₹2,000 off on the Apple Watch SE 2.

Here are the instant discounts on AirPods: ₹2,000 off on AirPods Pro, ₹1,500 off on AirPods 4, ₹1,500 off on AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, and ₹4,000 off on AirPods Max.

