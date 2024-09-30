Bengaluru man orders iPhone 15, fake ‘Flipkart’ delivery boy shows up. This happened next

A Bengaluru resident claimed that a man posed as a Flipkart delivery boy and attempted to hand over a parcel, claiming it was the iPhone 15 he had ordered. The resident alleged that the man pushed him to accept the package but fled when he started recording him. A reddit user in Bengaluru said that a man in white t-shirt pretended to be a Flipkart delivery man when he ordered an iPhone 15.(Reddit/@tauu_47)

Taking to Reddit, the man said that his sister had ordered a iPhone 15 with 256GB storage and paid for the phone in advance. He said he had opted for an open box delivery, which allows the user to open a sealed delivery box and check its content before accepting the delivery.

This option is often provided by online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart when delivering high-end products to ensure that damaged or duplicate goods do not get delivered to the customer.

"Did not allow to open box"

"My sister brought an iPhone 15 with VIP on Flipkart sale, it was an open box delivery. This loser (guy in white) came with a big package to deliver claiming that he can't do open box," he wrote in the post.

The man alleged that the delivery boy refused to let him to open the box and tried to force him into accepting it as it was.

He said that he had begun recording the whole conversation as proof that he was not allowed to review the content of the package. "I recorded the whole interaction. He was scared. I did not accept the package," he added. (Also read: ‘Classist, elitist’: Delhi entrepreneur turns delivery agent, slammed for reaction to customer's tip)

Read the viral post here:

The man in the white t-shirt then chose to leave with the package. Minutes later, the Flipkart delivery executive reached the spot and delivered the actual iPhone 15 to the customer.

"Telling his partners in crime in kannada that I have recorded everything and all. I did not accept the package within two minutes other guy came to deliver a very small package and said that he will do the open box. We got the product because I recorded everything otherwise I am sure he would have gave me some random package," he said.

"Delivery guy was part of scam"

The post which has hundreds of views on reddit, was filled with user flagging similar issues of trustworthiness with online marketplaces.

"Glad you knew something was off and recorded everything. It's very hard to trust Flipkart now. Their association with insane amount of scammers in all delivery pipeline is really scary. It's really disturbing to know that Flipkart can't do or doesn't do anything about the scamming happening during the delivery," one user said.

Other users alleged the real delivery executive was in on the scam. "Means the original delivery guy was part of the scam. Report to flipkart with proof videos. If he is not fired he will pull the scam on someone else," another user said. (Also read: Bengaluru man orders laptop to Starbucks, gets it in 13 minutes through Flipkart)