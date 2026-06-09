Apple gives Siri an AI makeover with Apple Intelligence: Full details inside

Apple just gave Siri a major, and frankly much-awaited, makeover. At WWDC (Worldwide Developers’ Conference) 2026, Apple announced a new version of Siri that is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), or in this case Apple Intelligence. This new Siri is called ‘Siri AI’ and it is more conversational than the Siri that we have gotten used to using over the years. It’s also a whole lot smarter than the old Siri.

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

Broadly, Siri has got three sets of features, which bring personal context understanding, broad world knowledge, and onscreen awareness to Apple’s virtual assistant. These features will be available to users later this year.

As mentioned before, Apple Intelligence brings personal context understanding to Siri AI. With this, Siri AI can help users find what they need across messages, emails, photos, and more. Personal context understanding is not only available for Apple's own apps but also to third-party apps when developers integrate with Spotlight.

Siri AI also lets users get things done across apps, such as drafting an email from scratch, or editing and sharing a set of photos.

Another feature that Siri AI is getting is onscreen awareness. With this feature, Siri AI can answer questions related to the content on a user’s screen. For example, if a user gets a text about a get-together at a friend's place, they can brainstorm with Siri on what gift to bring or what dish to bring to the event and then add the selected recipe to the Notes app.

With broad world knowledge, Apple device users can use Siri AI to get up-to-date information from the web on any topic and generate an answer that answers all of their questions pertaining to it. This feature also lets users ask follow up questions.

Until now, iPhone users could invoke Siri using the side button and the 'Hey Siri' wake word. At WWDC 2026, Apple announced a third way to invoke Siri. iPhone users can swipe down from the Dynamic Island to start a conversation and get an in-depth answers.

Apple says that on iPad and Mac, Siri AI is integrated into Spotlight so users can search for answers to almost any question. The company has also integrated Siri AI into systemwide context menus, which would allow users to control-click to ask about images, files, or text on their screen.

On Apple Watch, users can start a conversation with Siri AI from the wrist, or a new Smart Stack suggestion that appears automatically to help users continue a recent conversation.

Another interesting feature that Apple has announced for Siri is support for new voice. As of now, users can pick between six variations and four voices for Siri. Now, the company is adding more expressive voices for users to pick from. Apple says that users can customise the expressiveness and pace of Siri’s voice so it’s right for them.

Additionally, the company has updated the Dictation feature, which now captures what users say as polished text with greater precision. This feature also handles capitalisation, punctuation, and formatting as they speak automatically. Apart from this, Apple has also improved Siri's speech understanding, which means users can speak naturally and trust that their words will appear clearly and accurately.

As a part of the makeover, Apple has introduced a dedicated Siri app that lets users revisit a past conversation or kick off a new one - something reports have touted for a long time. Apple says that the Siri app uses iCloud to privately sync conversational history across a user’s Apple devices and let them access all of their conversations in one place.

The list of new Siri features doesn't end there. Apple is bringing a new Siri mode in its Camera app. This new mode will enable users to get information and take action on what’s in front of them. Users can simply tap the shutter button to let Siri see what they see and receive useful responses.

Wait, there's more. At WWDC 2026, Apple announced that it is bringing Visual Intelligence to iPads and Macs. Earlier, this feature was limited to iPhones. Apple says that on iPad, Visual Intelligence is integrated right into the screenshot experience and on Mac, users can tap into it with a dedicated keyboard shortcut.

Lastly, Siri is getting updated Writing Tools, which will let users write with Siri AI anywhere they type. For instance, users can describe what they need and Siri can generate a draft from scratch. If a user wants to modify what they have written, they can describe the change that they want to make and Siri will update the draft quickly.