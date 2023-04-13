Home / Technology / Apple in talks with suppliers to manufacture MacBooks in Thailand: Report

Apple in talks with suppliers to manufacture MacBooks in Thailand: Report

Reuters |
Apr 13, 2023 09:06 AM IST

Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China as they seek to avoid a potential hit to business.

Apple Inc is in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand as the company continues to expand its manufacturing footprint outside of China, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Apple Inc likely to manufacture MacBooks in Thailand(AFP)
Apple Inc likely to manufacture MacBooks in Thailand(AFP)

Suppliers who are participating in these talks have existing manufacturing complexes in Thailand for other clients and are discussing possible assembly and production of components and modules for MacBooks, sources from three suppliers directly involved in the conversations with Apple told Nikkei.

Also read: Some Apple services down for several users in the US: Downdetector

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China as they seek to avoid a potential hit to business from mounting Sino-U.S. trade frictions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china reuters production thailand apple inc macbooks apple inc. + 5 more
china reuters production thailand apple inc macbooks apple inc. + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out