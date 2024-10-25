Apple Intelligence, M4 Macs coming soon: Big week ahead for Apple

Over the past few months, we have been hearing several rumours about the M4-powered MacBook Pro, iMac, and other devices. While we were waiting for an official date for the launch event, Apple may launch the new speculated devices next week without an actual launch event as it used to do earlier. Apple’s marketing VP Greg Joswiak revealed that the company will be making new announcements surrounding Macs from Monday, next week. Brace yourself for the upcoming Apple announcements next week about new Macs. (AFP)

Therefore, huge announcements for new M4-powered Macs are expected with several upgrades, new features, and Apple Intelligence capabilities. Know what Apple has planned for next week and what is expected to be announced.

Apple M4 Mac launch next week

Apple's marketing VP Greg Joswiak shared a video post on X as a teaser for the launch of the new Mac product. In the caption, Joswiak said, Mac your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned…” The caption highlighted that next week Apple is expected to make new releases on a daily basis starting from Monday, October 28.

While it's unsure how Apple plans to launch the new products, it is suggested the company may share online press releases or videos demonstrating Mac’s transition from M3 to M4-powered chip along with new features and AI capabilities. Alongside launch announcements, Apple is also rumoured to hot an experience zone for creators on October 30 in Los Angeles to get on-hands experience on the newly launched Mac devices.

Now, what Apple plans to launch next week, well according to reports we may see a base variant on a 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the new M4 chip. Additionally, there may be 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, which would be the higher-end model. There are also leaks about a new generation 24-inch iMac, however, it may not get any major upgrades apart from the M4 chipset. All these devices are expected to support the newly announced Apple Intelligence features.

New Mac Mini may also debut

Alongside MacBook Pro and iMac, Apple may also launch a revamped and more powerful version of the Mac Mini. This is expected to be smaller but taller than the current Mac Mini, however, it may come with several new features.

Apple Intelligence rollout

Apart from Mac-related announcements, Apple has also confirmed to roll out the iOS 18.1 update to all the eligible iPhone models. The update will come with several Apple Intelligence features such as AI writing tools, email summary, notifications summary, call recording and transcriptions, and much more, making it one of the most awaited iOS updates.

Therefore, starting next week, Apple will have several new devices, features and updates to offer to fans and users.