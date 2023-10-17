Apple introduces new Pencil with USB-C portability. Check price, specifications

Technology giant Apple on Tuesday unveiled its latest Pencil, which it said will ‘revolutionise’ note taking, sketching, and illustrating. Compatible with all iPad models that use USB-C cable including iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini, this Apple Pencil as per the company has pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency and tilt sensitivity.

The Apple Pencil is worth ₹ 7,900 in India and will be available from next month

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Apple Pencil has revolutionised note taking, sketching, and illustrating, unleashing endless possibilities for productivity and creativity,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said in a statement issued on Tuesday. “Combined with the versatility of iPad, the new Apple Pencil unlocks another great option to experience the magic of digital handwriting, annotation, marking up documents, and more", he added.

The Apple Pencil works with iPadOS features including Scribble, Quick Note and Freeform. It has a USB-C charging and pairing and is great for 10th generation iPad users. It works with all iPad models that have a USB-C port, including iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini.

It supports pressure sensitivity, delivering a remarkably fluid and natural drawing experience. Apple Pencil will work with iPadOS features including Scribble, Quick Note, and when collaborating with others in Freeform. When it is used with M2 models of iPad Pro, new Apple Pencil supports hover, allowing users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Apple Pencil hover will show where the Pencil touches down on the display. You can write, sketch and illustrate using this features. The Watch apps and widgets will expand on the home screen as you move the Apple Pencil over them.

Talking about Apple Pencil (USB-C) features, it is 155 mms long and has a diameter of 7.5 mms. It weighs 20.5 grams and has Bluetooth and USB-C connectors. The Apple Pencil is worth ₹7,900 in India and will be available from next month.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail