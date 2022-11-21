How to create contacts list on iPhone, iPad to easily share group messages

Apple has recently launched its new operating system for iPhone and iPad. iOS 16, along with improving the user experience, also comes with some unique features. “iOS 16 enhances iPhone with all‑new personalisation features, deeper intelligence and seamless ways to communicate and share,” Apple claims.

It also has a feature to create contact lists in the Contacts application. Check this guide on how to make a contact list on an iPad and iPhone:

STEP1. Launch the Contacts app on an iPad or iPhone.

STEP2. Click on the Lists option present at the top left corner of the Contacts interface. You can access the Lists option in the sidebar button of an iPad.

STEP3. Select the Add List option accessible from the top-right corner.

STEP4. Choose an account if needed (iCloud is default).

STEP5. Type the name of the list.

STEP6. Now, click on the Add contacts option.

STEP7. Tap the Done button after selecting the contacts that are to be added in the list.

Once the list has been created, iPad and iPhone users can send emails or text messages to contacts on the contacts list. For this, users can click on the Mail icon present in the top-right corner of the list to send email.

It also facilitates users to send a group message to everyone in the list. Users can click on the Lists option, there they have to select the desired list and choose the Message All option from the pop-up menu to send message.

