Apple iPad finally gets WhatsApp support after 15 years: What makes it special

After over 15 years of using WhatsApp, Meta finally launched an iPad version of the popular instant messaging platform. WhatsApp for iPad was one of the biggest demands, and now it's finally available, making it a welcome move. The iPad version of WhatsApp brings similar features to iPhone, however, Meta has made some enhancements to the UI and features for improved multitasking on the big screen. Additionally, iPad users will finally be able to make audio and video calls via the WhatsApp app with up to 32 people. Therefore, talking with friends and family will get easier. Know more about what the iPad version of WhatsApp has to offer. WhatsApp on iPad finally makes a debut. Know about all features and upgrades.(WhatsApp )

Also read: WhatsApp Web to bring voice and video call features soon for users - All details

WhatsApp on iPad

Meta has officially launched WhatsApp for iPad after quite a long wait, bringing custom iPadOS features for users. The WhatsApp handle on X (Formerly Twitter) has been available for an iPad version for a couple of days. But the official confirmation gives iPad users some relief.

On iPad, users can seamlessly make audio or video calls, get notified, and access all the app features similar to how we use them on iPhone. Furthermore, iPad users can also take advantage of WhatsApp’s multitasking capabilities, such as Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over, enabling users to access multiple apps simultaneously. WhatsApp also provided an example that “you can send messages while browsing the web, or research options for a group trip while on a call together.” However, the Stage Manager feature is only compatible with iPad Pro with M4, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later) and iPad Air (5th generation), iPad Air 11-inch (M2 and later), and iPad Air 13-inch (M2 and later).

Also read: Read WhatsApp messages secretly without alerting the sender - Here’s how to keep it undetected

WhatsApp on iPad will also support commands from the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil for seamless usage. Meta has also ensured users that its multi-device technology enables the app to keep the data synced across your iPhone, Mac and other devices. Similar to other devices, messages and calls on iPad will also remain end-to-end encrypted to ensure privacy. Now, to seamlessly use WhatsApp on iPad, head to the App Store and download the popular instant messaging app.

Mobile Finder: Apple iPhone 16 Pro LATEST specs, features, and price