Apple iPhone 14 Pro design leaked, reveals new features of smartphone: Report

The much-awaited Apple 'Far Out' event is only a few hours ago. With each passing time, the speculations around the product launches refuse to end. Reports of purported leaks of the first look of the products to be launched by Apple CEO at the Steve Jobs Theater are making rounds on the internet.

According to a latest report by website GSM Arena, the first look of the Apple iPhone 14 pro has also been leaked. According to the report, a leaked video gives a sneak peek into the latest design of the selfie camera and the Face ID feature. The video shows that the pill and hole-shaped cutouts on the iPhone will appear as a whole by incorporating some black out feature for the pixels in-between the area.

Why this design revamp ?

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the Cupertino-based technology giant has introduced a new design which incorporates some added features. The cutout space can accommodate the privacy indicators which will be embedded in the to-be launched iOS 14. The indicators will glow to notify the users about an app using the device's microphone or video cameras, the website reported further.

Currently, the Apple iPhone shows privacy notifications as an orange dot in the upper-right corner of the screen to denote an app using the microphone. On the other hand, camera use is notified by a green dot. In the new iPhone, the indicators will be more visible and an extra space will be left around the corners to display more status icons.

As per the 9to5Mac report, the new design will help Apple to display the indicators for microphone and camera use at the same place. The report says that users can also tap these indicators and view which apps are using the microphone and the camera.

This will also provide a fresh look to the Camera app too as most of the controls may be fixed at the top portion of the screen, the report adds.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the four iPhones that are highly anticipated to be launched during this September 7 event.