Apple iPhone 14 to work on e-SIM. How is it different from a physical SIM card?

Technology giant Apple revealed the next line-up of its iPhone with the introduction of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 pro, iPhone 14 pro max in its ‘Far out’ event held in Apple park on September 7. During the event, the Cupertino giant also reaffirmed its plan to do away with physical SIM cards by announcing that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sold in US markets will only support eSIM and will not have physical SIM cards.

What is eSIM?

An eSIM is basically a digital embedded, programmable and rewritable SIM. It can use a cellular plan of your network carrier without requiring the need of a physical nano-SIM.

What are the benefits of using an eSIM?

With the eSIM, one can change the network carrier, data or any service plan readily through websites. Presently, one has to visit the store (doorstep delivery is also available in some cases) to get a physical SIM card in order to change the mobile network.

The eSim allows users to have multiple SIMs. Apple allows the installation of eight or more eSIMs on an iPhone, however only two phone numbers can be used simultaneously. Presently, the smartphones give two sim card slots, so only two network carriers can be subscribed at a time.

What is the requirement to use eSIM?

Apple has supported eSIMs with physical SIMs since the launch of iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, along with cellular-enabled iPads and Apple Watches.

In India, the SIM tray will be given in iPhone 14 series smartphones along with a slot for an eSIM. These devices need an operating system not older than iOS 12.1.

To run an eSIM in the eligible devices, one also needs to subscribe to such a mobile network which supports eSIM. In India, JIO offers eSIM facility to its users.

How to set up an eSIM ?

Apple suggests the following step to install a eSIM in iPhone devices.

When a notification appears that says Carrier Cellular Plan Ready to Be Installed, tap it.

In the Settings app, tap Carrier Cellular Plan Ready to Be Installed.

Tap Continue, at the bottom of the screen.

Make a call on your iPhone to check its cellular connectivity.

If the plan you activated replaces the plan on your physical SIM, remove your physical SIM. Then restart your iPhone.

