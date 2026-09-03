Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max A20 Pro leak: What it means for iPhone 18 Pro pre-order schedule

A new leaked image of Apple’s alleged A20 Pro chip has reportedly appeared online. The image is said to show the chip die, giving a first possible look at how Apple has designed its next-generation processor.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature the new A20 Pro chip. (9to5Mac)

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The A20 Pro is expected to be made using TSMC’s 2nm chip process, which could make it more powerful and efficient than the current generation. The chip is expected to power the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the rumored iPhone Ultra, according to Tom’s Guide.

Leak comes from Weibo

The leak was shared by a Weibo user called “White rice fried white rice,” according to Tom’s Guide, which noted that the name comes from machine translation. The user posted images of the alleged A20 Pro die along with an analysis of how different parts of the chip may be arranged.

Based on the leaked information, Apple appears to have redesigned the A20 Pro compared with the A19 Pro. However, the exact chip layout is still uncertain because the analysis is based on a leaked image and the person who shared it reportedly tried several possible layouts before choosing the one they considered the “most reasonable”.

A20 Pro could get a bigger GPU

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{{^usCountry}} The leaked A20 Pro reportedly has a 7-core GPU. This would be an increase from the 6-core GPU in the A19 Pro. If the leak is correct, the 7-core GPU would be the largest GPU Apple has used in one of its chips so far, according to Tom’s Guide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The leaked A20 Pro reportedly has a 7-core GPU. This would be an increase from the 6-core GPU in the A19 Pro. If the leak is correct, the 7-core GPU would be the largest GPU Apple has used in one of its chips so far, according to Tom’s Guide. {{/usCountry}}

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A larger GPU could help the iPhone handle gaming, graphics and other demanding tasks more quickly. This could be especially important for the iPhone 18 Pro models and the rumored iPhone Ultra, which are expected to target high-end users.

The leaked chip is said to have four efficiency CPU cores and two performance CPU cores. Efficiency cores are designed to handle everyday tasks while using less power. Performance cores are designed for heavier tasks that need more processing power. This combination could help Apple balance performance and battery efficiency on future iPhones.

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More cache memory for efficiency cores

The A20 Pro is reportedly expected to have 8MB of L2 cache for its efficiency cores. That would be higher than the 6MB found in the A19 Pro, according to the leak.

More cache can allow the processor to access frequently needed data faster. In simple terms, the increase could help the chip handle some tasks more efficiently.

The leaked A20 Pro reportedly has 16MB of L2 cache for its performance cores. This is said to be the same amount as the A19 Pro. So, not every part of the chip appears to be getting a major change. The bigger change may instead come from areas such as the GPU, efficiency-core cache and the overall chip design.

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The leak also points to a 96-bit LPDDR5X memory interface on the A20 Pro. LPDDR5X is a high-speed type of memory commonly used in modern smartphones. A wider memory interface can help the processor move more data between the chip and memory. This could support faster performance when the iPhone is handling games, apps, graphics and other demanding workloads.

What the changes could mean for iPhone 18

If the leaked specifications are accurate, the A20 Pro could offer a noticeable performance improvement over the A19 Pro. The combination of a 7-core GPU, more cache and a 96-bit memory interface could improve gaming and graphics performance.

It could also help with overall phone performance when users run several demanding apps or tasks. Tom’s Guide said the larger GPU and additional cache should, at a basic level, translate into faster gaming, graphics and overall performance.

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AI hardware is still unclear

One important part of the leaked die image is that it does not clearly show a labeled NPU or ISP block, according to Tom’s Guide. The NPU, or neural processing unit, is important for handling AI-related features on a smartphone.

The ISP, or image signal processor, is used for processing camera images. Because these parts are not clearly labeled in the leaked layout, it is difficult to know exactly how Apple has changed them in the A20 Pro.

The missing or unclear NPU area does not necessarily mean Apple has removed it. The leak suggests that the NPU could have been made larger, especially as Apple continues to add more AI features to its devices.

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Tom’s Guide said this could also explain why the CPU appears to have shifted compared with the A19 Pro. However, this remains speculation because the leaked chip layout has not been officially confirmed by Apple.

How the A20 Pro could compare with Android phones

The A20 Pro will face strong competition from Qualcomm chips used in high-end Android phones. Samsung has been using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in its flagship devices.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 are among the devices using the powerful Qualcomm silicon. These phones are designed to handle heavy multitasking and demanding performance tasks.

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Current Android phones have an advantage in some tests

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Tom’s Guide said its internal testing found that both the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 performed very strongly. In those tests, both phones outperformed the iPhone 17 Pro Max with the A19 Pro in some areas.

The advantage was especially visible in multicore performance and graphics benchmarks. This means Apple could have some catching up to do in certain performance tests with its next chip.

Apple and Samsung keep trading performance wins

The performance battle between Apple and Samsung changes with each new chip generation. One company can take the lead in certain tests, while the other can catch up with its next processor. Tom’s Guide said the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 are currently ahead in some areas, but the difference is not very large. This means Apple may not need a massive jump to compete closely with Samsung and Qualcomm.

A20 Pro could bring Apple back to the top

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If the leaked A20 Pro specifications are accurate, Apple could close the performance gap with Samsung and Qualcomm. The bigger GPU, additional cache and other reported changes could give the A20 Pro a strong performance boost. Tom’s Guide said the iPhone 18 Pro Max and rumored iPhone Ultra could potentially match or beat Samsung and Qualcomm if the A20 Pro performs as expected.

iPhone 18 launch is expected soon

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 18 lineup at an Apple event on September 9. The event is expected to include the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with the rumored iPhone Ultra.

At least seven other devices are also expected to be announced at the event, Tom’s Guide reported. Until Apple officially announces the A20 Pro, however, all leaked specifications should be treated as unconfirmed information.