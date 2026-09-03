Gold rebounds as Trump signals short Iran conflict; Fed rate fears, US jobs data cap gains

Oil prices had jumped because of the fresh US-Iran fighting and concerns around the Strait of Hormuz. Investors were worried that the conflict could disrupt a key route for global oil supplies, according to Investing.com. But oil's rally slowed after Trump said the latest attacks on Iran would probably not last for a long time. This reduced some of the immediate pressure on markets.

One reason behind the rebound was US President Donald Trump's comments on the latest fighting with Iran. Trump appeared to signal that the military action in the Middle East could be short-lived instead of turning into a long war, according to Bloomberg. That helped reduce some fears about a prolonged conflict and a major rise in energy prices. A long conflict could have pushed oil prices higher for longer and increased inflation worries.

Gold prices recovered slightly on Wednesday after falling for three straight sessions. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,386.94 an ounce in Singapore, while silver gained 0.1% to $65.38 an ounce. Platinum and palladium were little changed. Gold was trading near $4,385 an ounce after gaining about 1% in the previous session. The earlier rise ended a three-day losing streak for the precious metal.

The situation is important for gold because higher oil prices can have two opposite effects. Rising geopolitical tensions usually increase demand for gold as a safe-haven asset, but higher oil prices can also increase inflation.

If oil prices remain high for a long time, inflation could become a bigger problem for the Federal Reserve. That could make it harder for the US central bank to cut interest rates, which would put pressure on gold.

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Treasury yields US Treasury yields are another major problem for gold. Investing.com said the 10-year Treasury yield had climbed toward 4.82%. Higher Treasury yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold. Investors can earn more from interest-paying US assets, while gold itself does not provide regular interest income.

This means gold's latest rebound is not only about the Middle East conflict. Investors are also watching the dollar, Treasury yields, inflation and the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate decision.

Fed interest rates The Federal Reserve's rate outlook has become more important after recent comments from Fed officials. New York Fed President John Williams said there is evidence that inflation is continuing to ease as the impact of tariffs fades, according to Bloomberg.

Williams also said higher energy prices are not spreading into other services. His comments helped reduce some fears that inflation could become worse because of rising energy costs.

US jobs data The Fed is scheduled to meet in about two weeks, making the next few economic reports especially important. Markets will look for signs about what policymakers could do with interest rates. The US jobs market is now one of the biggest factors that could decide gold's next major move. Recent data showed that US companies added jobs at a slower pace in August.

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ADP data showed that private companies added only 38,000 jobs in August. That was below the expected increase of 47,000 jobs, according to Investing.com. The weaker-than-expected ADP number suggests that hiring may be losing some strength. This could become important for the Fed because a weaker jobs market could give policymakers more room to consider lower interest rates.

Nonfarm Payrolls report The next major test will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls report. If the official jobs report also shows a weaker labour market, investors could increase their expectations for Fed rate cuts. A weaker jobs report could help gold.

Lower expectations for interest rates could push Treasury yields and the dollar lower, making non-yielding gold more attractive. But a strong jobs report could have the opposite effect. If US hiring remains strong, markets could reduce expectations for rate cuts, which could push the dollar and Treasury yields higher.

Gold price outlook That would create fresh pressure on gold prices. Investing.com said continued strength in the labour market, along with high Treasury yields, could increase the chances of another decline.

Gold recently came under heavy selling pressure and fell toward the $4,282 area. Investing.com said the move created short-term oversold conditions, which could explain why prices are now attempting to recover.

What could move gold next? The biggest question for gold is now what the US jobs data says about future Fed policy. A weak labour market could support rate-cut expectations, while strong hiring could keep rates higher for longer.

The Middle East conflict remains another major factor. A prolonged US-Iran conflict could push oil prices higher and increase demand for gold as a safe haven, but the inflation impact could also keep interest rates high.

Trump's signal that the conflict may be short-lived has therefore taken some pressure off energy markets. At the same time, investors are still watching the situation closely because any escalation could quickly change oil and gold prices.

In short, gold's latest rebound is being supported by lower geopolitical fears, a softer dollar and signs of slower US job growth. But high Treasury yields, uncertainty over Fed rate cuts and the risk of stronger US jobs data are limiting the gains.