Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max tipped in new Dark Cherry shade: Specs, price leaks

Months ahead of its expected September debut, leaks around the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max are gaining serious momentum. Fresh reports hint at a refined design, upgraded silicon, and a bold new signature colour that could define Apple’s 2026 flagship lineup.

New leaks reveal what Apple is quietly changing in iPhone 18 Pro Max.(REUTERS)

According to the reports from Macworld, Apple may introduce a new “Dark Cherry” finish, a deep wine-red shade, positioned as the headline colour for the Pro models this year. This would replace the more vibrant tones seen in previous generations, signalling a shift towards more premium, muted aesthetics.

Alongside Dark Cherry, the lineup is expected to include Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver variants. However, since the device hasn’t entered mass production yet, Apple could still tweak or drop some of these options before launch.

Design tweaks, A20 chip and bigger battery expected

On the hardware front, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are tipped to retain their familiar form factor, but with subtle refinements. One of the biggest visual changes could be a smaller Dynamic Island, offering slightly more usable screen space on the 6.9-inch Pro Max display.

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Under the hood, Apple is expected to introduce its next-generation A20 chip, reportedly built on a 2nm process. Early leaks suggest this could deliver up to 15% faster performance and 30% better power efficiency compared to its predecessor, making it one of the most significant chip upgrades in recent years.

Battery life may also see a noticeable jump. The Pro Max variant is rumoured to pack a 5,100–5,200mAh battery, potentially the largest ever on an iPhone. Additionally, Apple could debut its in-house C2 modem, moving further away from reliance on Qualcomm components.

Price and launch timeline

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup during its usual September launch window, possibly alongside a new foldable iPhone variant. Pricing in global markets may remain similar to last year, with the Pro Max starting around $1,199. However, Indian pricing could see a slight hike due to component costs and market factors.

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{{^usCountry}} While these leaks paint an exciting picture, it’s worth noting that Apple hasn’t confirmed any details yet. As always, the final word will come at launch, but for now, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about smartphones of 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While these leaks paint an exciting picture, it’s worth noting that Apple hasn’t confirmed any details yet. As always, the final word will come at launch, but for now, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about smartphones of 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aishwarya Faraswal ...Read More Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read Less

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