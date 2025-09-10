Apple iPhone Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Battle of 2025's slimmest mobiles

Apple and Samsung have pushed smartphone engineering to new extremes in 2025, delivering their thinnest devices to date. The iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge are two technical marvels locked in a battle for the slimmest phone title. One arrives as a polished slab with premium hardware, while the other packs a camera boasting more megapixels than ever. Let’s unpack which device truly deserves your cash and a coveted place in your pocket. Apple’s iPhone Air and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge battle ultra-thin supremacy.

iPhone Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Slimmest design face-off

Apple calls the iPhone Air its thinnest model yet, measuring 5.6mm at the thinnest part and weighing just 145 grams. The titanium frame is polished to get the shiny, mirror-like finish, plus the phone is paired with the Ceramic Shield at the front and back. The Galaxy S25 Edge is not far behind at 5.8mm thickness and 163 grams. It also packs the same lightweight titanium frame and smooth flat edges. The difference is only a few millimetres, but iPhone Air’s claim to be the thinnest and lightest ever gives it an edge over the S25 Edge.

iPhone Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Display brilliance

Both flagships sport exceptional OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates for a fluid experience. The iPhone packs a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR panel that can reach 3,000 nits, making outdoor usage glare-free even in sunshine. The Galaxy S25 Edge, on the other hand, packs a slightly bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple beats Samsung here in peak brightness level, while Samsung delivers a slightly bigger size.

iPhone Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Performance and software

Apple packed their Pro chip in the iPhone Air. The A19 Pro is a 3nm chip with exceptional performance and efficiency. The phone is bundled with the latest iOS 26 with Apple Intelligence. Samsung fights back with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and One UI 7 based on Android 15, complete with Galaxy AI features plus Gemini Live for voice and visual search. A winner in performance can only be declared once we get the benchmark and real-life tests of the iPhone Air.

iPhone Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Apple Fusion camera vs 200MP sensor

This is where things get spicy. The iPhone Air banks on simplicity with a single 48MP shooter in the flush camera plateau. The camera can capture up to 48MP pictures and offers up to 2X optical zoom. The new 18MP selfie camera uses Apple's Centre Stage AI tracking to fit all of your friends in one shot.

Samsung packed the largest number of megapixels while keeping the phone exceptionally thin. The 200MP sensor is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor to capture wide shots. For selfies, it features a 12MP shooter with a wide-angle lens to fit all your friends in one shot. It's not easy to tell which camera is better until we get iPhone Air camera testing results.

iPhone Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Battery and charging

You would expect some trade-offs in battery life when the thickness is trimmed, and it feels right in the case of the iPhone Air because of its rumoured 3,149mAh capacity. Meanwhile, Samsung packs a larger 3,900mAh cell. Both support fast charging and wireless charging to top up the battery quickly.