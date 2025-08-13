Apple is likely to sacrifice iPhone 17 Air performance with…

Apple is expected to launch a new ultra-thin iPhone model, which will likely be called iPhone 17 Air. The smartphone is expected to be the slimmest ever iPhone model that may measure around 5.5mm in thickness. Now that the smartphone is expected to debut next month, several rumours about the iPhone 17 Air have started to circulate. One of the most hyped expectations for the smartphone is that it could power the A19 Pro chip, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. However, the latest leaks may disappoint buyers. Reportedly, Apple could sacrifice iPhone 17 Air performance with a binned version of the A19 Pro chip. Apple may introduce a different A19 Pro chip for iPhone 17 Air. Here’s what we know.(Majin Bu)

Apple iPhone 17 Air performance

A tipster who goes by the name reiterates shared a post on Chinese social media platform, Weibo, highlighting that the iPhone 17 Air may not include the same A19 Pro chip as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. It is anticipated that Apple may use a binned version of the A19 Pro with fewer cores than the Pro models. The tipster revealed that the iPhone 17 Air may come with fewer graphics cores, which may include a 5-core GPU, instead of a 6-core GPU in the pro models.

While a single less core may not have a greater impact on the smartphone's performance, however, people who often play demanding games and regularly edit videos on their smartphones may notice the difference. Therefore, this could be one of Apple’s compromises for a slimmer device. Or it is also possible that Apple may plan to retain the high-performing reputation for the Pro model since buyers are eventually paying a huge amount of money.

However, it is still uncertain whether Apple will include the A19 chip as the base iPhone 17 model, or the A19 Pro chip as the iPhone 17 Pro model. Apart from performance, the slimmer model is tipped to feature a single 48MP rear camera and a smaller 2,900mAh battery, which may raise eyebrows. Therefore, we will have to wait until launch to know what the new iPhone 17 series has in store. As far as the launch date is concerned. Apple is rumoured to host the launch event on September 9, 2025, and the sale could go live on the same week, on September 12.