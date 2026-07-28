Apple just made iPhones significantly safer as iOS 26.6 quietly fixes 78 hidden security flaws across the system

Apple has rolled out iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6, bringing one of its biggest security-focused software updates in recent months. While the update does not introduce major new features, it fixes 78 security vulnerabilities that could have affected iPhones and iPads.

Apple fixes flaws that could let malicious apps access data, contacts, and core iPhone functions. (Representational image made with AI)

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The company says there is no evidence that any of these flaws were actively exploited before the update was released. However, security experts generally recommend installing such updates as soon as possible because they close vulnerabilities that attackers could exploit in the future.

What does the iOS 26.6 update fix?

According to Apple's security advisory, the update patches vulnerabilities across several parts of iOS. Some of these flaws could have allowed malicious apps to gain more access to an iPhone than they should have, while others could have exposed personal data or weakened built-in security protections.

Some of the most important fixes include:

A flaw that could have allowed a malicious app to gain deep control over the device.

Vulnerabilities that could have let harmful apps run unauthorised code.

Bugs that could have allowed apps to bypass Apple's security restrictions.

A Contacts-related issue that could have let an app add contacts without the user's permission.

An Accessibility flaw that could have exposed sensitive information during iPhone Mirroring.

An ImageIO vulnerability that could have allowed maliciously crafted images to execute harmful code.

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{{^usCountry}} Although these issues sound serious, Apple says it has no reports of their use in real-world attacks. Important fixes for Safari and the iPhone's core software {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although these issues sound serious, Apple says it has no reports of their use in real-world attacks. Important fixes for Safari and the iPhone's core software {{/usCountry}}

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The update also addresses vulnerabilities in the iPhone's core software, known as the kernel. Think of the kernel as the operating system's control centre. It manages how apps communicate with the hardware and with each other. If attackers exploit vulnerabilities at this level, they could potentially gain far greater control over a device.

Apple also fixed several issues in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari. These vulnerabilities could have exposed browsing information, allowed websites to bypass certain security protections, or caused Safari to crash under specific conditions.

In addition, Apple fixed a Wi-Fi vulnerability that could have allowed a nearby attacker to interfere with certain processes on a device.

Other Apple devices receive security updates too

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The latest security improvements are not limited to iPhones and iPads. Apple has also released updates for:

Mac

Apple Watch

Apple TV

Apple Vision Pro

Across these platforms, the company says it has addressed 194 unique security vulnerabilities, although many fixes overlap between different operating systems.

Should you install iOS 26.6?

Yes. Even if your iPhone appears to be working normally, security updates play an important role in protecting your personal information and preventing future attacks.

Unlike feature updates, security updates often work quietly in the background by fixing weaknesses before they can be exploited. That is why Apple, along with cybersecurity experts, recommends installing them as soon as they become available.

If you own a compatible iPhone or iPad, updating to iOS 26.6 is one of the simplest steps you can take to improve your device's security.