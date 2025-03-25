Apple Mac mini M4 gets huge 8,750 discount: Deal explained

Apple released the M4-powered Mac Mini in 2024, and it is the smallest Mac Mini yet and barely occupies any space on your desk. Considering the form factor, it is one of the most powerful systems you can buy currently, especially now that Apple has bumped up the base RAM to 16GB, up from 8GB. Mac mini M4 comes with 16GB RAM.(Apple)

Apple launched it at an aggressive price of ₹59,900. But now, combining bank offers, the price has dropped quite a bit, and you can get it for as low as ₹51,150. So, if you've waited all this while to get to good deal on the system, read on to know how this deal works.

Mac mini M4 for ₹ 51,150: Deal Explained

This deal is applicable on Amazon, as mentioned earlier. When you visit the website, you will see the Mac Mini M4 base model with a 256GB SSD and 16GB unified memory listed for ₹59,900.

This is the MRP, but Amazon is offering an instant discount of ₹8,750 if you choose to buy it using an ICICI Bank credit card. So, the overall net effective price of the Mac Mini M4 comes down to ₹51,150.

There are also discounts on other cards like SBI and Axis, but they are not as significant as what you get with ICICI.

Why should you buy it?

At this price, it is hard to find a desktop PC or even a Mac that delivers this level of performance. The M4 chip features a 10-core CPU and GPU, along with 16GB of base memory, making it capable of handling multi-layered 4K video editing, heavy-duty image processing, and apps like Adobe Lightroom or Photoshop. It is also ideal for coding, graphic design, and more. No matter what you throw at it, the Mac Mini M4 will handle it.

Apple’s M-series processors are known for their efficiency and power, ensuring reliable performance even under sustained workloads.

Even if you were to build a PC within this price range of ₹50,000–60,000, you would not be able to achieve the same level of performance as the Mac Mini M4.

Of course, you will need to purchase additional peripherals such as a monitor, mouse, keyboard, and speakers to complete the setup. However, in the long run, it could be a worthwhile investment.

