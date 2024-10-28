Apple Mac mini with M4 chip could be a game-changer for creatives, here's why

Apple is soon expected to unveil its M4 range of Mac computers this week. Among the anticipated models is a redesigned Mac mini featuring the M4 chipset. While the rest of the Mac lineup is expected to retain a similar design, the Mac mini is poised for a major revamp, with upgrades to both its design and power, thanks to the addition of the M4 chipset. This new model is rumoured to be as compact as the Apple TV 4K. With this smaller form factor and the M4 power, the Mac mini could become a game-changer for creatives. Apple's Mac mini is expected to get a major redesign this week.(Photo by Charles Patterson on Unsplash)

Could Offer Great Value For Money

Currently, Apple offers the Mac mini with the M2 chipset at a price of ₹59,900 in India, making it one of the most value-for-money computers on the market, especially given the M2's performance. If Apple prices the revamped M4 Mac mini similarly or even slightly higher, it would still be an excellent value, particularly for those entering fields like content creation or graphic design.

The M-series chips already enable multi-layered 4K video editing and provide smooth coding experiences. The addition of the M4 will only improve these capabilities. It's also worth noting that the Mac mini can be equipped with more powerful versions of the M2 chipset, such as the M2 Pro. It wouldn't be surprising to see an M4 Mac mini with an M4 Pro option, offering better power for high-end workflows.

Compact Design

Another significant advantage of the M4 Mac mini could be its compact design. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the next Mac Mini might be similar in size to the Apple TV 4K. While the Mac mini is already compact, a smaller design would make it even more portable. For creators who work from home and want to use the same computer on the go, the Mac mini could easily fit in a backpack and connect to monitors, keyboards, and mice available in most offices. This portability could be a huge benefit for many users.

Cheapest Way To Get Access To The M4 Chipset And Apple Intelligence In A Mac?

M4 Mac mini might be the most affordable entry point for accessing the M4 chipset. If it remains priced similarly to the current model, or even at ₹15,000-20,000 more, it would still be cheaper than other M4-powered devices, such as the iPad Pro, which currently starts at ₹99,900, or the rumoured MacBook Pro M4, likely to be priced above ₹1,50,000. Thus, the Mac mini could be the most cost-effective way to experience the power of the M4 chipset in a Mac.

The inclusion of Apple Intelligence is another major attraction. All Apple computers with M1 and later chipsets support Apple Intelligence, but the M4 series, with faster neural processing, would provide the ideal experience for these features.

