Apple makes this iPhone vintage ahead of iPhone 17 launch

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. Now, just ahead of launch, the Cupertino-based tech giant has announced another older generation iPhone series as “vintage”. This time it's the iPhone XS, which was launched in 2018. The other two models, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, are already on the list, despite being launched at the same time. Therefore, if you are still using the iPhone XS in 2025, then it may finally be time to upgrade to the latest generation model. Another older-generation iPhone model has been added to the vintage list.(Apple)

But what does it mean to be vintage? Well, Apple could provide a repair for the smartphone at Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers. However, the part replacement will depend on the availability. Therefore, know more about how iPhone XS users will be affected.

Also read: Apple to launch major Siri AI upgrade with iOS 26.4 by March 2026

iPhone XS added to Apple’s Vintage list

Apple officially adds the iPhone XS to its vintage list, which already includes several previous generations' models such as iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 series, and iPhone XS Max. Apple released the last software update for iPhone XS with iOS 18. Now, the smartphone will not get the upcoming iOS 26 version, hinting at users to finally upgrade to the latest versions of iPhones. These devices will stay on the vintage list for about 2 years before they are announced obsolete. But how will iPhone XS users be affected?

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to come with optional accessories for lasting battery life- Details

Well, being vintage does not mean that the iPhone will stop working. If the smartphone is in good working condition, the iPhone XS will be able to carry out basic functions smoothly. Apple will provide repair support for these vintage phones. However, the part replacements and major repairs will be based on the availability of parts and components required to fix the device. However, it is quite possible that it will be harder to get the official repair parts.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro may not come with anti-reflective display coating as Samsung- Details

Furthermore, Apple will no longer provide software support to iPhone XS, which means after September, the device will not get the upcoming iOS 26 update. Therefore, the software will also get dates, making it crucial for iPhone XS users to upgrade to experience new functionalities. Now, with iPhone 17 series launch on the way, it could come as a great time to upgrade your iPhone to the latest version.