Apple may soon get a new CEO and iPhone users may finally be able to…

Apple CEO Tim Cook is turning 65 on November 1, sparking rumours of retirement. There are reports and talks about who will be the potential candidate to take place as Apple's new CEO, and who will replace the long-time reign. While there is no official announcement surrounding Cook's retirement, Apple is reportedly working internally to find a potential successor and make a smooth transition when it officially happens. Tim Cook is expected to announce retirement soon, but will the new Apple CEO fast-track AI delays?

But, there is a big question that remains about Apple's progression in the coming years: will Apple be able to catch up on its AI delays? While Apple has maintained its image and dominion over the years, it is slowly starting to lose trust of consumers due to the delay in Artificial Intelligence integration. The big doubt came after Apple delayed Siri’s promised AI revamp, and it is still in process to roll out the update. Now, with talks about a new CEO looming, will they be able to fast-track AI delays and finally bring AI to iPhones like other competitors in the market?

Will Tim Cook bid adieu to Apple?

Tim Cook joined Apple as CEO in 2011, and has been a crucial member of the technology ever since. Since the overtake, Cook has reportedly increased by over 1,800% in the company's stock, and introduced innovative products and services like Apple Watch, Beats headphones, Apple Pay, and also entered the entertainment business with original movies and shows on Apple TV Plus. But, even after several successes, his role is being questioned due to artificial intelligence, and for falling behind in the race to define what “Apple Intelligence” truly means.

Now, as the new CEO is expected to take charge after Cook’s retirement, the successor will have several responsibilities to look after, along with bringing Apple Intelligence’s vision to end users, and mainly to iPhones, as promised earlier. Apple is said to fast-track several AI operations, including the Siri AI revamp, but despite the efforts, it takes a back seat against competitors like Google, Samsung, OpenAI, and others. Now iPhone users have longed for advanced AI experiences, and may have high expectations from the new Apple CEO, if it happens in the future. Therefore, the new CEO may have some of the biggest burdens and challenges to fill for retaining the brand’s image.

Potential candidates to replace Tim Cook as Apple CEO

A couple of industry names have been rumoured to replace Tim Cook as the next Apple CEO. However, one of the most prominent names we are hearing is Bryan Ma, VP of Devices Research at IDC. In a CNET report, Bryan Ma said, “Compounding the challenge is the fact that the bar has been set by big rock stars like Steve Jobs and Tim Cook. The next generation of leaders has very big shoes to fill.”

Other potential successors could be John Ternus, vice president of Hardware Engineering at Apple; Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple; Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of worldwide marketing; and Jeff Williams, Apple’s former chief operating officer.

