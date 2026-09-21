Apple Pay could finally enter India in October after 12 years: What to expect

Apple Pay could finally be heading to India next month, potentially ending a wait that has lasted more than a decade. The Cupertino-based tech giant introduced its payment service in the US back in 2014, but it has never officially launched in India despite the country's enormous digital payments market. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman now reports that the service could arrive in October, although some details about its initial rollout remain unclear. Here’s everything you need to know about the possible Apple Pay India launch, including UPI support, banks and what users could expect.
Apple Pay India launch could bring UPI and card payments
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In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is preparing to launch Apple Pay in India by October, describing the arrival as “finally” happening next month. According to the report, Apple Pay could support UPI alongside card-based payments. That would be particularly significant in India, where UPI has become a central part of everyday digital payments, allowing users to make instant transactions through participating banks and payment apps.
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For card payments, Apple Pay allows users to add tokenised card information to compatible Apple devices. Transactions can then be authenticated using Face ID or Touch ID and completed at supported contactless payment terminals. However, UPI support at launch is not yet certain.
Apple Pay India: Which banks could support it?
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For card payments, Apple Pay allows users to add tokenised card information to compatible Apple devices. Transactions can then be authenticated using Face ID or Touch ID and completed at supported contactless payment terminals. However, UPI support at launch is not yet certain.
Apple Pay India: Which banks could support it?
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Reuters reported last week that the iPhone maker is preparing to initially launch Apple Pay with Axis Bank credit cards, while discussions with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are still underway. That report did not mention UPI as part of the initial rollout. There have been several developments around the service in recent months. Bloomberg reported in February that Apple was in discussions with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, along with Visa and Mastercard, with a possible India launch initially expected around the middle of 2026. That timeline passed without a launch. Earlier reports in August also suggested that Apple Pay could initially arrive without UPI, with support potentially added later. Reuters has reported that Apple plans to expand the service to additional lenders through individual agreements. Axis Bank is expected to be the first major banking partner, while commercial agreements with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank had not been finalised at the time of the report.
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.