Apple sends new spy threat notifications: What they mean and how to stay secure

Apple is known to alert its users about potential spyware attacks, which could be government-sponsored, time and again. This happened during the Pegasus fiasco, and now Apple is once again alerting users about another spyware attack, targeting individuals who may have been recent victims, as first spotted by TechCrunch. Apple has now come forward to reveal intricacies about how it sends threat notifications to its users.(Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

Recently, two people have come forward to reveal that they indeed received notifications from Apple, alerting them about the same. These two individuals include Ciro Pellegrino, an Italian journalist and a Dutch right-wing activist named Eva Vlaardingerbroek.

“Yesterday I got a verified threat notification from Apple stating they detected a mercenary spyware attack against my iPhone,” Eva Vlaardingerbroek posted on X. “All I know for sure right now is that someone is trying to intimidate me,” she added.

As for Ciro Pellegrino, he attached a screenshot of the mail Apple sent him. “Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple Account,” the screenshot of the mail reads.

Apple has since provided details about the attacks, including their detection methods and also explained how its notification process works for affected individuals. Read on for the details.

What Apple said

In the same regard, Apple on 25 April published a support document outlining the company’s exact guidelines for users. It details what users must do if they receive an Apple threat notification and explains what actually happens when such alerts are triggered.

Apple states that these notifications are intended to inform and assist users who may have been individually targeted by mercenary spyware attacks, because of “who they are or what they do.” These attacks are far more sophisticated than typical cybercriminal activity or general consumer malware.

Furthermore, Apple assures users that the vast majority will never be targeted. Only specific individuals are at risk. The company also referenced past instances, such as the Pegasus spyware developed by the NSO Group. Apple explains that these threats are deployed against a very small number of individuals, often including journalists, activists, politicians, and diplomats.

Since 2021, Apple has confirmed that it sends out threat notifications multiple times a year whenever it detects such attacks. The company also states it has informed users in over 150 countries.

How does Apple inform users?

Apple says that threat notifications are typically sent using email and iMessage to the email addresses and phone numbers associated with the Apple account of the targeted individual. These messages include details and steps users should follow to protect their devices, including enabling Lockdown Mode.

Apple clarifies that emails are only sent from the address: threat-notifications@email.apple.com, while iMessage notifications come from threat-notifications@apple.com. Prior to 2025, email notifications were sent from threat-notifications@apple.com.

Apple has also issued general advice to help users stay protected from cybercriminals and malware

The tips include:

Updating devices to the latest software version

Setting a passcode

Enabling two-factor authentication

Using a strong password for the Apple ID

Only installing apps from the App Store

Using strong, unique passwords online

Avoiding links and attachments from unknown senders

