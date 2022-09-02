Apple to manufacture iPhone 15 in India and China simultaneously?

Technology giant Apple is set to launch its iPhone 14 at a grand event on September 7. As the buzz around the much-awaited launch grows louder, reports pertaining to iPhone 15 are already doing rounds. It has now been reported that India and China will be producing iPhone 15. Apple is manufacturing some iPhone 14 smartphones in India to minimise the impact of tensions between the United States and China. The gap in the production scheduled between India and China has also reduced, Mint reported. Taiwanese analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the mass production schedule of the iPhone 14 models in India this year is still about six weeks behind China but the gap has reduced significantly. He said it is reasonable to expect that India and China will be able to produce the iPhone 15 in 2023.

According to reports, Apple has been looking for an alternative market to produce its iPhone models. Beijing happens to be the hub of Apple's global shipments, but the recent tensions between China and the US besides the economic turmoil due to Covid-19 pandemic has forced the mobile giant to look for alternatives.

It is believed that the production of Apple phones in India and China will help the company to minimise the impact of problems faced in the recent times. Kuo has also claimed that the US-China geopolitical tensions will not affect iPhone 14 mass production and shipment schedule.

As per reports, the iPhone 14 models are set to be produced in India in about two months after the product's release out of China. However, Apple apparently has its reservations about manufacturing units in India due to challenges like maintaining high standards and product secrecy.

