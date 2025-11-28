Apple to open its first retail store in Noida on December 11

In India, Apple has four official Apple Stores, located in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bangalore. Now, the company has announced the opening of its fifth store in Noida, at the DLF Mall of India. This will be the second official retail store in the Delhi NCR region, after the Apple Saket store. Opening on December 11, 2025, the new Apple Store in Noida will allow people to explore and buy Apple products and get a first-hand experience of Apple’s service in person. Apple Store is coming to Noida’s DLF Mall of India.(Apple)

Similar to the recent Apple Hebbal in Bangalore and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune openings, the Noida store barricade also flaunts Apple’s peacock-inspired launch campaign with vibrant feathers. Apple says peacock feathers represent“a timeless symbol of pride and creativity.”

The Apple Noida will provide buyers with first-hand experience of all the latest products, including the iPhone 17 series, the M5-powered iPad Pro and MacBook Pro 14-inch. People can also explore the products, experience new features and receive expert support from Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses available at the store in Noida.

Apple is gradually expanding its roots in India, from manufacturing its products, including the iPhone 17 family, to marking a big retail presence in the country. The fifth Apple store opening marks a major milestone for Apple's India operations.

Along with the announcement of Apple Noida store Opening, Apple is also inviting customers to download exclusive Apple Noida wallpapers, listen to Apple Music Noida playlist, which is said to be inspired by the sounds of the city. The Apple store in Noida opens on December 11, at 1 PM IST.