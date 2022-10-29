Man emails Tim Cook after Apple Watch saved his life in an accident

A man in United States' Indianapolis credited his Apple Watch for saving his life after his car hit an electric pole on October 15. He even emailed Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook and thanked him for saving his life, ABC News reported.It was on October 15 when Nolan Abel met with an accident after he lost control of his car. His car speeding at 70 miles per hour hit an electric pole at 3:30 am.“I was sitting in the car and fighting to stay conscious and I hear the voice saying 'Hello, are you there?”, Abel told ABC News. The voice was coming from his Apple Watch.

Sharing his story, Abel said if it not were for his Apple Watch, how long it would have been for help to get to him. “Someone could have found me, but this (Watch) had emergency medical services to me within five minutes”, he added.Abel had purchased the new Apple Watch a week before his accident. “So I am fading in an out and feel a little Haptic on the Watch. I know if I don't interfere with it, it will call the EMS”, Able said highlighting the new Crash Detection Feature which comes with the Apple iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch 8.Nolan Abel said he emailed Tim Cook, who responded to it. “I am so glad you're ok after this terrible accident. Thanks so much for sharing your story with us. This is exactly why we developed this feature”, the screenshot of the email shared by Abel claims.This is not the first time when reports of Apple Watch saving someone's life has surfaced. Recently, a Washington woman who was stabbed and buried alive in the woods by her estranged husband managed to call 911 services using her Apple Watch. How Crash Detection Feature works?Apple's crash detection feature detects severe car crashes like front-impact, side-impact and rear end collisions and rollovers. Whenever a severe car cash is detected, the iPhone or Apple Watch sounds an alarm and displays an alert. The device reads an alert in case you are not able to see the screen.Crash Detection is designed to detect severe car crashes—such as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions, and rollovers—involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger cars.

When a severe car crash is detected, your iPhone or Apple Watch sounds an alarm and displays an alert.

If you have only the iPhone, then the screen will display an Emergency call slider and the phone can call emergency services. The Apple Watch chimes and taps the wrist to check in with you on the screen.

If you only have your Watch, the screen will display an emergency call slider. If you are able, you can choose to call the emergency services or dismiss the alert. If you are unable to do so, the device will automatically call emergency services after a 20-second delay.

