Apple Watch Series 11 brings 5G and new health features

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 11, which continues with a familiar design but introduces meaningful upgrades under the hood. The highlight is 5G connectivity, a first for Apple’s smartwatch lineup, replacing the slower 4G LTE found in earlier models. The new Watch also introduces advanced health tracking, including the ability to monitor hypertension and chronic high blood pressure by analysing data collected over 30 days. The new Apple Watch Series 11 boasts 5G connectivity and enhanced health monitoring capabilities, including hypertension tracking. (Apple)

Last year’s Series 10 delivered a thinner and lighter body compared to the Series 9, while also offering the biggest and brightest OLED screen ever in an Apple Watch. It was also the first model to detect sleep apnea and allow its speaker to be used for music and podcasts. While Series 11 looks similar externally, Apple is clearly focusing this time on connectivity and health innovations rather than design overhauls.

The Series 11 will launch with watchOS 26, which adds several new features powered by Apple Intelligence. These include a wrist flick gesture to dismiss calls, alarms, and notifications, plus an upgraded Smart Stack for quicker access to important information. A new Workout Buddy provides personalised insights and motivation, while the overall interface gets refreshed with Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language that will also appear across other Apple devices.

Together, these improvements position the Apple Watch Series 11 as Apple’s most advanced wearable yet, combining faster connectivity, deeper health monitoring, and smarter everyday tools.