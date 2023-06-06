WWDC 2023: Apple unveils Vision Pro, its first mixed-reality headset | All you need to know

As expected, Apple has unveiled its first mixed-reality headset, doing so on the opening day of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. The device is called Vision Pro; this is in contrast to pre-event reports, which said that the headset will be called Reality Pro.

Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset (Image courtesy: Apple)

CEO Tim Cook described Vision Pro as 'the first Apple product you look through, not at. Here is all you need to know about it:

(1.) Vision Pro relies only on voice, looks and hands; it does not have a controller. The headset will focus on gaming, work and communication, according to Cook.

(2.) Its goggles will herald ‘spatial computing.’ Also, while you are wearing the headset, people will be able to see your eyes.

(3.) A feature called Digital Crown will determine how deep a wearer is, in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR). The device can handle multiple apps simultaneously.

(4.) A feature, Optic ID, works as Vision Pro's face ID and touch ID. It scans a user's iris and stores the scanned image on the device itself to unlock the headset, as well as Apple Pay.

(5.) Users can take 3D pictures and videos, watch movies in Vision Pro, which is powered by the visionOS operating system.

(6.) It comes with 2 hours of battery life with the external pack. If required, it can also be plugged in a wall.

(7.) Also, Apple has partnered with Unity, giving apps and games built on the latter, access to the mixed-reality platform.

(8.) iOS apps and iPad OS apps are available in Vision Pro, which is compatible with Microsoft apps.

(9.) This ‘most advanced personal electronics device’ ever gets an entirely new App store with visionOS.

(10.) From ‘early next year’, it is available for purchase. Customers can buy it for $3,499 (approx. ₹2.88 lakh).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail