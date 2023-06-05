Home / Technology / Apple WWDC 2023 Live Updates: ‘Excited’ CEO Tim Cook's opening keynote speech tonight
Live

Apple WWDC 2023 Live Updates: ‘Excited’ CEO Tim Cook's opening keynote speech tonight

technology
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 01:19 PM IST

Apple WWDC 2023 LIVE Updates: The annual 5-day extravaganza will emanate from the tech giant's ring-shaped Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple WWDC 2023 (Image courtesy: Apple)
Apple WWDC 2023 (Image courtesy: Apple)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Apple WWDC 2023 LIVE Updates: The 2023 edition of Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will begin on Monday, with a keynote address from CEO Tim Cook marking the opening of the event. Cook's speech will commence at 10:30pm IST. 

The 5-day extravaganza, emanating from the company's ring-shaped Apple Park corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California, will take place from June 5-9. The tech giant will launch or unveil a host of products, among them its maiden mixed reality (MR) headset, reportedly called ‘Reality Pro.’ 

Those interested can watch Cook's address on several Apple platforms, including its YouTube channel. Hindustan Times, too, will provide live updates of his speech.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 05, 2023 01:19 PM IST

    Apple's mixed reality headset not for people with health conditions?

    According to Bloomberg, the tech giant will warn people with certain health conditions to not purchase or use its mixed reality headset, the organisation's first such device.

  • Jun 05, 2023 01:06 PM IST

    Where to watch the event?

    You can watch the keynote speech, and the event in general, on a variety of platforms, including those of Apple itself. Read more

  • Jun 05, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    What to expect from WWDC?

    The company is likely to announce its maiden mixed reality headset, reportedly called ‘Reality Pro.’ Click here to see what all to expect from the event.

  • Jun 05, 2023 12:32 PM IST

    Tim Cook's message ahead of WWDC

    “Excited for what's to come,” tweets CEO Tim Cook. Read more

  • Jun 05, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    Apple WWDC 2023: Full schedule

    The Worldwide Developers Conference will unfold across 5 days, till June 9. Click here for details on its schedule.

  • Jun 05, 2023 12:06 PM IST

    WWDC 2023 begins tonight

    The 2023 edition of the annual extravaganza will begin at 10:30pm IST on Monday with a keynote speech from CEO Tim Cook. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apple wwdc tim cook + 1 more

Apple WWDC 2023 Live Updates: ‘Excited’ CEO Tim Cook's keynote speech tonight

technology
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 01:19 PM IST

Apple WWDC 2023 LIVE Updates: The annual 5-day extravaganza will emanate from the tech giant's ring-shaped Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple WWDC 2023 (Image courtesy: Apple)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Elon Musk's Twitter hires NBCUniversal's Joe Benarroch in operations role

technology
Published on Jun 05, 2023 10:55 AM IST

Joe Benarroch said in a memo to colleagues on Sunday that he was taking on a business operations position at Elon Musk’s Twitter.

“I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together,” Joe Benarroch wrote.
Bloomberg |

Apple WWDC 2023 from today. Want these features for iOS 17, macOS?

technology
Published on Jun 05, 2023 10:08 AM IST

At 10:30pm IST on Monday, CEO Tim Cook deliver a keynote address, marking the beginning of the 2023 edition of the annual 5-day event.

Apple will host WWDC 2023 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, from June 5-9 . (Representational Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

‘Excited for what’s to come', Apple CEO Tim Cook tweets ahead of WWDC 2023

technology
Published on Jun 05, 2023 10:02 AM IST

Apple's WWDC 2023 will kick off tonight at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. Tim Cook will be delivering the keynote address.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook interacts with students ahead of WWDC 2023. (Twitter/Tim Cook)
ByAryan Prakash

WWDC 2023: With mixed reality headset, Apple to take aim at metaverse

technology
Published on Jun 05, 2023 09:20 AM IST

At the event, the tech giant is likely to unveil ‘Reality Pro’, its first mixed reality headset, priced at around $3,000 (approx. ₹25 lakh).

The 2023 WWDC will take place from June 5-9 (Representational Image)
AFP |

Diablo 4 early access addresses unforeseen balancing issue for Barbarians

technology
Published on Jun 04, 2023 06:00 PM IST

Discover the unexpected balancing issue with the Barbarian class's powerful ability in Diablo 4's early access.

Diablo 4 Barbarian Class. (Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment)
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will feature a darker tone and complex character arc

technology
Published on Jun 04, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Discover the darker tone and captivating character arc in Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Peter Parker in Venom suit (Left) and Miles Morales. (Image Credit: Insomniac Games)
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

WWDC 2023: People with health conditions can't use Apple's mixed reality device?

technology
Published on Jun 04, 2023 04:50 PM IST

The headset, the tech giant's first, is reportedly called ‘Reality Pro.’

The 2023 edition of Apple's annual WWDC event will be held from June 5-9 (Representational Image/REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Google Wallet gets new features to make everyday life more convenient. Details

technology
Published on Jun 04, 2023 03:41 PM IST

The tech giant introduced Wallet at the 2022 edition of its annual I/O event. Following this, the tool was rolled out in July last year.

The 5 new ways to add more to Google Wallet (Image courtesy: Google)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Apple may announce this big update to 'Hey Siri' at WWDC 2023. Know details

technology
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 12:16 PM IST

As per Bloomberg, an Apple user will only need to say 'Siri' coupled with a command once the new update rolls out.

In November, Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a way for ‌Siri‌ to be able to understand commands without the need to use "Hey ‌Siri‌".(REUTERS)
ByRitu Maria Johny

Apple WWDC 2023 from today. When and where to watch event?

technology
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 05:16 AM IST

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 will take place at its Apple Park headquarters, from June 5 to 9.

Apple's WWDC 2023 will be held on June 5-9 at the Apple Park in California.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Minecraft Redditor's innovative talking bubbles enhancing villagers experience

technology
Published on Jun 04, 2023 06:26 AM IST

Discover an exciting Minecraft datapack created by a passionate Redditor to enhance the villager experience, with talking bubbles revealing their conversations.

Villager's conversation bubbles. (Image Credit: Reddit/Lifeely_/ Xbox Game Studios)
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Twitter exec responsible for content safety resigns after Elon Musk criticism

technology
Published on Jun 03, 2023 10:51 PM IST

Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of trust and safety, confirmed her resignation in a pair of tweets late Friday. She did not say in the message why she was leaving

Next to Musk, Irwin had been the most prominent voice of the company’s ever-changing content policies in recent months.(Reuters)
AP |

Google Slides gets AI-powered feature to create images with prompts. Details

technology
Published on Jun 03, 2023 03:16 PM IST

Google introduced the feature at the 2023 edition of its annual I/O event, which took place in May.

Google's 'Help Me Visualise' feature (Image courtesy: Google)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

WWDC 2023: Apple likely to announce watchOS 10. Here's what to expect

technology
Published on Jun 03, 2023 01:33 PM IST

watchOS 10 is ‘expected to pack a number of significant changes,’ according to a report.

Apple's WWDC 2023 will be held between June 5 and 9 (Representational Image/REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out