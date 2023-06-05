Apple WWDC 2023 Live Updates: ‘Excited’ CEO Tim Cook's opening keynote speech tonight

Apple WWDC 2023 LIVE Updates: The 2023 edition of Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will begin on Monday, with a keynote address from CEO Tim Cook marking the opening of the event. Cook's speech will commence at 10:30pm IST.

The 5-day extravaganza, emanating from the company's ring-shaped Apple Park corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California, will take place from June 5-9. The tech giant will launch or unveil a host of products, among them its maiden mixed reality (MR) headset, reportedly called ‘Reality Pro.’

Those interested can watch Cook's address on several Apple platforms, including its YouTube channel. Hindustan Times, too, will provide live updates of his speech.