WWDC 2023: Apple's mixed reality headset not for people with health conditions?

At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 (June 5-9), Apple is likely to unveil its inaugural mixed reality headset. The tech giant, however, may notify potential customers not to buy or use the device, expected to be called Reality Pro. The 2023 edition of Apple's annual WWDC event will be held from June 5-9 (Representational Image/REUTERS)

Why should certain customers not use Reality Pro?

The story was broken by Mark Gurman, Bloomberg's Chief Correspondent on technology. According to Gurman, Apple will warn people with certain health conditions to refrain from purchasing or using the mixed reality headset, ‘due to the impact AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) may have on their health.’

What are these health conditions?

The Bloomberg correspondent mentioned these health conditions: Meniere's Disease, past-traumatic brain injuries, post-concussion syndrome, migraines, vertigo, inner ear infections, ADHD/ADD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder/attention-deficit disorder), have a pacemaker inserted in heart, epilepsy, blackouts/seizures, and pregnancy.

Responding to a user query, Gurman noted that such health warnings were ‘pretty standard’ for all headsets, adding that Apple, however, is typically the ‘most cautious and proactive’ regarding user safety.

The likely-to-be-called Reality Pro is ‘bananas immersive,’ he remarked.

Apple WWDC 2023

CEO Tim Cook will open the event with a keynote address, which he is scheduled to deliver on Monday at 10:30pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The 5-day flagship event will be hosted at the company's ring-shaped Apple Park corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California. A host of Apple products will be launched, and others unveiled, during WWDC.

