Apple WWDC 2023: Mixed reality headset details leaked before launch?

Less than a week is left for Apple's marquee Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which will kick off on June 5. The annual tech extravaganza is expected to witness the launch of several big ticket products and updates announcement. But the show stealer of the five-day event will be the expected launch of mixed reality headset ‘Reality Pro’.



Ever since the date for WWDC 2023 was announced, the internet has been flooded with countless theories around the AR/VR headset which is tipped to be the rival to Meta Quest.



Now, Apple enthusiast Ross Young has tweeted alleged description of the new mixed reality headset ‘Reality Pro'. According to Young, the headset will have two 1.41 inch micro OLED with 4,000 PPI index and more than 5,000 units of brightness. Apple's mixed reality headset 'Reality Pro' is said to be the 'star' of the WWDC 2023.(Representational image/Reuters)

Earlier, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg had reported that the $3,000 device will have the eye-and hand-tracking capabilities as the major selling point. The key features include advanced FaceTime-based videoconferencing and meeting rooms.

As per Gurman, the mixed reality headset will show immersive video content, act as an external display for a connected Mac and also replicate several features of iPhones and iPads.



Key features

‘Reality Pro’ will have numerous external cameras to analyse the user's hands and sensors within the gadget will read the eyes. It will help the user to control the device by looking at an on-screen item.

The headset will use both AR and VR. With the help of VR, the wearer can view images and content within the goggles. Augmented Reality overlays digital content on top of real-world views.

It will have two ultra high-resolution displays developed with Sony Group to handle virtual reality and a collection of external cameras for enabling an AR-pass through mode.

The mixed reality headset will have a ‘Digital Clown’ which helps users to switch between AR and VR. In the VR mode, the user is fully immersed. On enabling Augmented Reality, the content fades back and is surrounded by the user's real environment.

