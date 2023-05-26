WWDC 2023: Apple may unveil its mixed reality headset. What else to expect at June 5 event?

iPhone maker Apple is set to host its mega World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5-9. The annual flagship event brings developers to the tech giant's Apple Park in Cupertino to take a look at its latest products. This year, it will not be any different. On May 23, Apple had unveiled its lineup for the WWDC 2023 giving a sneak peek.



This year's WWDC could see some big ticket announcements by Apple including software updates, apps and the much-anticipated mixed reality headsets. Here are some key expectations from the event.



Mixed reality headsets



Apple is expected to finally lift the curtains off its much-rumoured mixed reality headset at the WWDC 2023. There has been immense speculation about '

‘Reality Pro’ as the build-up to the tech conclave heats up. According to a Bloomberg report, the $3,000 ( ₹2.48 lakh) device is aimed at taking on Mark Zuckerberg's Meta which is said to be dominating the virtual reality industry.



According to the report, Apple has spent more than seven years on this project. The eye-and hand-tracking capabilities are said to be a major selling point for the ‘Reality Pro’ headsets. The additional features include FaceTime-based videoconferencing and meeting rooms. The AR and VR headset will also show immersive content, act as an external display for a connected Mac and replicate several features of iPhones and iPads. Apple's mixed reality headset 'Reality Pro' is said to be the 'star' of the WWDC 2023.(Representational image/Reuters)

MacBook Air



The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil its larger 15-inch option for the MacBook Air. This device is expected to have an in-house M2 chip used in the models which were released last year, The Verge reported. As per a Bloomberg report, the 15-inch MacBook Air might have the 3024x1964 resolution as the 14-inch Pro model.



iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 launch

The Apple fans eagerly wait for the announcements to iOS software updates every year. This year, WWDC might witness some updatesd to iOS, MacOS, iPadOS and more. According to Bloomberg report, the conference might witness the launch of much-awaited iOS 17. This updated operating system is expected to come with a variety of features including the one which turns locked screen into smart display. It is also likely to have a Personal Voice tool to help users create a ‘synthetic voice’ with 15 minutes of training, The Verge reported.

The company is expected to announce updates for Stage Manager in iPadOS 17, but not much is known for MacOs 14 and tvOS 17. However, it is rumoured that Apple will give watchOS a major update.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON