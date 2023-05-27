Apple WWDC 2023: Know full schedule, keynote time, how to watch

Apple has revealed the complete schedule for its most anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference of this year (WWDC23) including the timings of each event. The annual event, which unveils the latest announcements of the tech giant, will be held from June 5-9. The online programme will give developers an opportunity to know more about the updates and features coming to Apple products. Every year, Apple introduces a variety of hardware and software innovations at WWDC.(REUTERS)

WWDC 2023 schedule:

Apple Keynote - June 5, 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST)

One of the biggest events of the Cupertino-based company will kickstart with a keynote address which offers a sneak peek into the updates of 2023. This year’s list is expected to launch iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. The keynote address, most likely to be hosted by CEO Tim Cook. It is available to watch on apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.

2. Platforms State of the Union - June 5, 1.30 pm PDT (June 6, 2 am IST)

Following the keynote, Platforms State of the Union will allow developers to have an in-depth view of the new technologies and updates coming on Apple platforms. People can livestream it on the Apple Developer app and website.

3. Apple Design Awards - June 5, 6.30 pm PDT ( June 6, 7 am IST)

The Apple Developer app and website will showcase the Apple Design Awards, which will appreciate and honour the art, creativity, and technical expertise of Apple’s developer community.

Developers can take online lab appointments with Apple experts to clear technical and design queries. WWDC 2023 will also have 175 deep dive videos while Apple engineers and designers will host discussions on Slack to help build the developer network and answer their questions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON