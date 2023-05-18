Apple unveils WWDC 2023 schedule: Date, time, what to expect. All details here

Apple enthusiasts, who have been speculating about the 2023 World Developers Conference (WWDC), finally have a confirmed schedule from the tech giant. The annual programme, one of Apple’s most anticipated events, includes an exciting ‘Special Evening Activity’ on this year’s schedule. The 2023 event is set to take place in the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, California, on June 5. (Apple)

Every year, Apple introduces a variety of hardware and software innovations at WWDC.

Schedule

The 2023 event is set to take place in the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, California, on June 5 at 10.30 pm IST with a keynote address, most likely to be hosted by CEO Tim Cook. During this event, the company releases the much-awaited software updates and hardware products, which will be available for interested people to try out later in the day. After lunch, the 2023 Platforms State of the Union presentation provides developers an opportunity to gain more insights into Apple’s technology and features to look forward to.

Since the event will be held for five days till June 9, Apple is expected to make other interesting announcements, too.

Expected announcements

iOS 17: On the software front, Apple may release the highly anticipated iOS 17. According to leaked reports, iOS 17 will feature more UI and customization options, a mood tracker, a dedicated journal app, a redesigned Control Centre, improved functionality for Dynamic Island, upgraded Apple Music, and more.

As per HT's sister publication HT Tech, some reports suggested that users in the EU may also enjoy the app sideloading feature.

watchOS 10: According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, watchOS 10 is likely to get some major updates, including a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a revamped home screen and more. The updated watchOS 10 could be the largest upgrade to the Apple Watch in years.

Mixed reality headset: The biggest news at WWDC this year will undoubtedly be Apple's mixed-reality headset, reportedly named Reality One or Reality Pro, which was developed by incorporating both virtual reality and augmented reality. The headset is rumoured to be fitted with the most advanced technology such as dual 4K micro-OLED displays, dozens of cameras to monitor the surroundings, analyse facial expressions, hand gestures, iris scanning for authentication, and more.

Macbook air: A bigger 15.5-inch macbook air powered by Apple's M2 processor with 8-core and 10-core GPU variations is expected to be released. It is not likely to get the M3 chipset for now.

