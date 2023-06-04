Apple WWDC 2023 from tomorrow. When and where to watch event?

The wait for Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is nearly over, with the 2023 edition of the annual event slated to begin from Monday. WWDC 2023 will run till Friday and, during the event, the tech giant will unveil a host of new products. Apple's WWDC 2023 will be held on June 5-9 at the Apple Park in California.(Reuters)

Where to watch Apple's WWDC 2023?

Apple will livestream WWDC 2023 on its YouTube channel; alternatively, tech enthusiasts can watch it on Apple's official website, doing so on Safari or Chrome browsers, and Microsoft Edge on Windows Machines.

The livestream will also be available in the ‘Watch Now’ section of the Apple TV app on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

What are the timings for WWDC 2023?

At 10:30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on June 5, Apple CEO Tim Cook will open the event with his keynote address. The timing corresponds to 10am on June 6 in the United States (West Coast), 12 noon on June 6 in the US (Central), 1pm on June 6 in the US (East Coast), 6pm on June 6 in the United Kingdom, and 7pm on June 6 in central Europe.

What is the venue for WWDC 2023?

WWDC will be held at Apple Park, the company's corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California. A ring-shaped structure opened in April 2017, it was one of the 'final products' pitched by late CEO and co-founder Steve Jobs.

