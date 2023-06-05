'We're making updates': Apple Store down ahead of WWDC 2023

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jun 05, 2023 06:32 PM IST

The Apple Store goes offline, fueling anticipation for upcoming product launches, including a virtual reality headset, expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2023.

The Apple Store website, the official online retail channel for the company's products, has gone offline. On visiting the site it shows, “Be right back. We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.”

Apple Store website shows "Be right back"(Apple)

The sudden outage on the tech giant's primary retail website heightens anticipation for impending product launches.

It is highly likely that Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver the keynote speech at the WWDC of the iPhone manufacturer. The Cook's speech, reported to go for more than 150 minutes, is anticipated to introduce a number of significant launches including new products.

Virtual reality headset coming?

The sudden outage on the tech giant's the primary retail website heightens anticipation for impending product launches. Apple is likely to launch its 'Reality Pro' mixed reality headset, which will cost $3,000 (about 2.47 lakh based on the current exchange rate). This AR/VR headset is expected to be available solely in the United States at first.

