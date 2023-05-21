Ahead of WWDC 2023, Apple rolls out first iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 beta

With less than 20 days to go for Apple’s highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the company has introduced iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 beta to developers. According to a LiveMint report, developers who have enrolled in the Apple beta programme can either visit the Apple Developer Centre or update their devices running the beta versions. Under iOS 16.5, the tech giant brought in a new sports page in its news app. (Reuters)

The latest beta version can be downloaded by clicking on General under Settings and then selecting Software Update. Although the exact details of the latest builds are not available, it is likely to be known after developers access the new operating system.

The rollout comes days after the public release of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5. Under iOS 16.5, the tech giant brought in a new sports page for users to track their favourite teams and players in its news app. The feature also displays specific game details under ‘My Sports’ score and schedule cards.

The software update also launched a Pride Celebration wallpaper as a tribute to the LGBTQ+ community and their movement. Available to use on both the lock and home screens, it also features interesting animations.

Additionally, the Cupertino-based company has also ensured bug fixes, including an unresponsive Spotlight, content loading problems with Podcasts in CarPlay, and syncing issues with Screen Time settings.

WWDC 2023 is set to start from June 5 where the latest software - iOS 17 - will be revealed.

The 2023 event is set to take place in the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, California, on June 5 at 10.30 pm IST with a keynote address, most likely to be hosted by CEO Tim Cook. The annual programme also includes an exciting ‘Special Evening Activity’ on this year’s schedule.

