Apple WWDC 2023 keynote address: Check timings, significance

The countdown to much-awaited Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC ) is underway, taking the excitement about the gala event to the next level. The tech behemoth has already sent media invites for the in-person event to be held at Apple Park in California's Cupertino.



The event will be kicked off with a keynote address likely to be addressed by chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook. According to Apple website, the keynote address will begin on June 5 at 10 am Pacific Daylight Time (10:30 pm IST).



The Apple WWDC 2023 keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream, the company said on its website.



Significance



Every year, the tech enthusiasts wait for Apple to unveil its latest products and updates at the annual WWDC. This year will not be different, especially after rumours of product launches that have dominated the internet space. The tech giant is expected to lift the curtains off its much-awaited AR/VR headset ‘Reality Pro’ which it has been working on since a long time. There are rumours of 15-inch Macbook Air being unveiled during the flagship event.



Besides the product announcements, we can expect Apple to unveil the latest updates to its iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS and TVOS platforms.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is likely to address the WWDC 2023 keynote address.