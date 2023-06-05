WWDC 2023: Apple unveils 15-inch Macbook Air worth 1.07 lakh

Apple on Monday unveiled its 15 inch Macbook Air at the Worldwide Developers Conference. The price of the laptop is at $1299. It has a thin and light design, of course. 11.5mm thick. Weighs 3lbs, has MagSafe, two TB ports. Four colours, like standard MacBook Air. The Macbook Pro is powered by the M2 Ultra chip.

Apple unveiled the 15-inch Macbook Air(Apple)

Apple updated its Mac Studio desktop machine, saying its new M2 Ultra chip can process artificial intelligence work that rival chips do not have enough memory to handle.

Apple's Mac lineup has experienced a revival since it started using its own chips in 2020, but in recent quarters sales have slumped along with the broader PC market.The Cupertino-based technology giant also unveiled the new Mac Pro at $6,999 during the developers conference. There are six open expansion slots on the Mac Pro, fully customizable with audio, networking, video and storage cards. The new machine comes in both tower and rackable enclosures. The Mac Pro will run at three times faster than Intel-powered Macs on various real-world functions.

The big highlight of the day is expected to be Apple unveiling a mixed-reality headset, its first big move into a new product category since the introduction of the Apple Watch nine years ago.

The launch will see Apple test a market crowded with devices that have yet to gain traction with consumers and put it in direct competition with Facebook-owner Meta Platforms.

Like Meta's Quest Pro from last year and Quest 3 announced last week, Apple's device is likely to blend a video feed from the outside world with a virtual world displayed on screens inside the headset.

Shares of the iPhone maker rose 2% to hit a record high of $184.70 ahead of the expected launch on Monday.

Analysts expect Apple's headset to come with premium features including a high-quality display and hand-tracking so it can be controlled without an external controller. It's also likely to cost much more than the planned $500 Quest 3.(With agency inputs)

