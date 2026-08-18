Apple’s camera AirPods may have just made their first appearance in leaked video

Rumours about camera-equipped Apple AirPods have been circulating online for months, with several tipsters claiming that Apple is exploring cameras and new AI capabilities for its upcoming AirPods. Today, a new video has surfaced that could provide the clearest look yet at how these rumoured AirPods with cameras may work.

Apple’s camera-equipped AirPods leak, hinting at AI-powered Siri that can see what you see. (AI Generated)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The video was posted by MacRumors after being extracted from the macOS 26.7 RC. It shows a person wearing what appears to be AirPods while holding a book directly in front of them. The positioning suggests that a camera built into the AirPods could capture and analyse what the wearer is looking at.

More importantly, the narration in the video mentions Apple Intelligence. This has led to speculation that the cameras may not be intended for taking photos or videos, but could instead act as visual sensors for Apple's AI features. The AirPods could potentially use the camera to understand objects and information in the user's surroundings and then relay that context to Siri.

If this is how Apple intends to use the technology, users could eventually interact with an AI-powered Siri more naturally and hands-free. For example, the earbuds could identify an object the wearer is looking at, read information from it or provide relevant answers without requiring the user to pull out an iPhone.

The leak also adds weight to earlier reports that Apple is developing AirPods with cameras. Several tipsters have claimed that the company is working on integrating cameras into future AirPods, potentially as part of a wider push to bring Apple Intelligence into more of its devices.

There is also speculation that camera-equipped AirPods could arrive as early as this year. However, Apple has not confirmed the product or its launch plans, so the reported 2026 release remains unverified.

Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}