Apple’s camera AirPods may have just made their first appearance in leaked video

Rumours about camera-equipped Apple AirPods have been circulating online for months, with several tipsters claiming that Apple is exploring cameras and new AI capabilities for its upcoming AirPods. Today, a new video has surfaced that could provide the clearest look yet at how these rumoured AirPods with cameras may work.
The video was posted by MacRumors after being extracted from the macOS 26.7 RC. It shows a person wearing what appears to be AirPods while holding a book directly in front of them. The positioning suggests that a camera built into the AirPods could capture and analyse what the wearer is looking at.
More importantly, the narration in the video mentions Apple Intelligence. This has led to speculation that the cameras may not be intended for taking photos or videos, but could instead act as visual sensors for Apple's AI features. The AirPods could potentially use the camera to understand objects and information in the user's surroundings and then relay that context to Siri.
If this is how Apple intends to use the technology, users could eventually interact with an AI-powered Siri more naturally and hands-free. For example, the earbuds could identify an object the wearer is looking at, read information from it or provide relevant answers without requiring the user to pull out an iPhone.
The leak also adds weight to earlier reports that Apple is developing AirPods with cameras. Several tipsters have claimed that the company is working on integrating cameras into future AirPods, potentially as part of a wider push to bring Apple Intelligence into more of its devices.
There is also speculation that camera-equipped AirPods could arrive as early as this year. However, Apple has not confirmed the product or its launch plans, so the reported 2026 release remains unverified.
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