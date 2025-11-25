Apple’s first foldable iPhone very likely to arrive next year and it may cost…

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is edging closer to launch, and a new analyst report suggests it may arrive as early as next year, with a price tag far higher than expected. Reports over the last year indicate the foldable iPhone will feature a crease-free display, premium materials, and a slimmer hinge design Apple has been developing for years.(AP)

According to a new forecast from Fubon Research, Apple’s first foldable iPhone is likely to cost around $2,399 (roughly ₹2 lakh), positioning it well above every device in Apple’s current lineup. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the company’s most expensive flagship, starts at $1,199. The reported price for the foldable effectively doubles that.

Foldable market finally mature enough for Apple

The timing aligns with a broader shift in the foldable smartphone category. Samsung recently said foldables have “finally become mainstream,” citing major improvements after several generations of refinements. With Apple now preparing to enter the segment, its first attempt is expected to be a high-end device rather than a mass-market offering.

Reports over the last year indicate the foldable iPhone will feature a crease-free display, premium materials, and a slimmer hinge design Apple has been developing for years. Key suppliers have reportedly begun preparing components, hinting that Apple is moving beyond the experimental stage.

Why the price may be this high

Apple is expected to use custom components, new display engineering techniques, and a complex internal structure, all of which significantly increase costs. Fubon Research says Apple’s typical margins and supply-chain patterns also point to a much higher starting price than rival foldables from Samsung and Google.

The comparison highlights how aggressively priced Apple’s competitors already are:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: $1,999

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: $1,799

Both devices often sell for less during promotions.

Could Apple call it the ‘iPhone Ultra’?

With the price reportedly crossing $2,300, industry insiders believe Apple may position the device as an entirely new tier, potentially under the “iPhone Ultra” branding rather than the expected “iPhone Fold.” Apple has increasingly used the “Ultra” label for its top-end products, including Apple Watch Ultra and M-series Ultra chips.

A premium name could also help differentiate the product from the standard Pro and Pro Max models, which will likely continue to dominate mainstream sales.

A major shift for 2025

If the timeline holds, Apple’s first foldable will become the company’s biggest new iPhone category since the iPhone X. And with the foldable market heating up, and technology finally mature, Apple appears ready to position its entry as a luxury device with cutting-edge hardware.

Whether consumers will be willing to pay twice the price of the current Pro Max remains the question.