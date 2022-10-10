Apple's iPhone can also predict if it will rain in next hour

Are you planning to step out and want to know if it is likely to rain in the next one hour? If you have an Apple iPhone, you can get the latest weather update including next hour rain update with a single tap. On September 12, the Cupertino-based technology giant rolled out iOS16 for the flagship iPhones with several features. The Weather app has been powered by multiple updates including ten-day forecast, daily temperature, air quality, rainfall, UV index and more. But iPhone's weather app can also predict next-hour rainfall, Hindustan Times business website Livemint reported. The next hour rainfall prediction comes at a time when Delhi and several parts of India are witnessing heavy rainfall. According to Apple, the latest weather data is from the national weather services. Here's a stepwise guide to get rain alerts on your iPhone. STEP 1: Tap the weather app on your iPhone. Select the list icon located on the bottom left corner. STEP 2: Tap on ‘enable notifications’ and toggle on the ‘Next hour precipitation’. STEP 3: Now, you need to give the Weather app access to your location. Go to the settings app on your iPhone. STEP 4: Check privacy>Location services> Weather. Turn on precise location. Apple has said the next hour precipitation feature is available in select regions only. For travelling, the user may need to enable it for individual locations manually.The other prominent features rolled out in Apple iOS 16 include a customise look of the lock screen. The new features have a gallery of screen style options and also the ability to add widgets like weather, live sports scores or upcoming calendar events. Besides this, iOS 16 will enable the users to edit anything they send in messages up to 15 minutes after sending it. There are a maximum of five edits allowed. It allows users to send a message to a group via Messages and every recipient will be added to the document or spreadsheet which needs to be shared. There is another feature allowing users to share a group of Safari browser tabs with friends which can be then added to by any of the users.

