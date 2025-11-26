Apple’s limited edition 20300 ‘sock’ for iPhones sold out despite brutal trolling

Apple’s latest fashion-tech experiment, the iPhone Pocket, has officially sold out worldwide just days after launch, despite being widely mocked online for looking like a premium “iPod sock reboot.” The knitted accessory, created in collaboration with Japanese designer Issey Miyake, went live on Apple’s online stores on November 14 and is now unavailable in every region where it was released. iPhone Pocket is made from a 3D-knitted stretchable fabric that snugly fits around your iPhone. (Apple)

The limited-edition accessory was introduced in short and long strap versions, priced between 149.95 and 229.95 dollars, roughly ₹12,600 to ₹20,300 in India-equivalent pricing. It was available in eight colours for the short variant and three for the long variant. All are now marked “sold out,” including in markets like South Korea where a few units lingered for days after the initial rush.

The iPhone Pocket features a single-piece 3D knitted construction, inspired by Miyake’s iconic pleated designs. Apple describes it as a reinterpretation of “a piece of cloth,” developed through close collaboration between the Issey Miyake design studio and Apple’s own design team. It can fully hold an iPhone, stretch to reveal the screen without removing the device, and double as a wearable accessory.

Social media reacted instantly when the product was revealed, with many users joking that Apple had reinvented the iPod sock from 2004 and priced it at a luxury tier. Memes comparing it to woollen pouches sold in local markets went viral. Yet the mockery had no impact on demand as collectors, fashion enthusiasts, and Apple loyalists snapped up the limited inventory across the US, UK, France, China, Japan, Italy, Singapore and South Korea.

Apple has not confirmed whether more units will be produced. Given its “limited edition” label, the iPhone Pocket may never return to stores, turning what many initially dismissed as a quirky accessory into an instant collector’s item.

For now, the viral ₹20,300 “iPhone sock” has proved once again that when Apple releases something exclusive, even jokes cannot stop it from selling out worldwide.