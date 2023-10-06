Apple's MacBook Air M2, priced ₹1.15 lakh, available for ₹70k. Here's how
The offer is on Flipkart, and is for the e-commerce giant's Big Billion Days sale (Oct 8-15). The sale will open 24 hours earlier for Flipkart Plus members.
Apple's MacBook Air M2, launched by the tech giant in July last year, has seen a significant price drop on Flipkart for the e-commerce giant's Big Billion Days sale, during which, the laptop will be available effectively at a discount of 40%.
Big Billion Days will be live from October 8 to 15. For Flipkart Plus members, however, the sale will open on October 7.
Current price and price after availing discount
Currently, the MacBook Air M2 is priced at ₹114,990. After availing the discount, you can get it for ₹69,990, a price drop of 39%.
How to get MacBook Air M2 at discounted price?
Flipkart has announced that during Big Billion Days, the Apple device will be available for ₹77,990. On this, buyers save ₹5000 on credit cards from Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank, bringing the cost down to ₹72,990.
On top of this, you can avail an exchange offer of up to ₹3000. Here, you exchange an existing laptop for MacBook Air M2. Therefore, by combining all three offers, you get it for ₹69,990 as against the original ₹114,900 price.