Apple's new device can help you make payments using eye biometrics: Report

Giving competition to newly launched Meta’s VR headset, Apple may soon come up with its mixed reality device with Iris-scanning technology enabling users to log in their accounts and make payments biometrically, reports Mashable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The headset would also include sensors that work like Face ID in iPhones and iPads and expected to have over ten cameras. It will run on the same M2 chip as the most recent MacBook Air, the report cites ‘The Information’.

This comes when Meta’s high-end VR headset, the Quest pro, was unveiled earlier this week at Meta Connect 2022. The $1,500 (around ₹1.2 lakhs) Quest Pro is touted as a tool for virtual collaboration and hybrid work.

The design of the Apple XR headset differs from the Quest Pro’s. In contrast to the Quest Pro, which resembles the top of a helmet and has a plastic visor and cushioning, it will appear to be “a pair of ski goggles” and be composed of mesh fabric, aluminium, and glass. Compared to the 1.6-pound (around 700 grams) Quest Pro, the Apple headset is reportedly lighter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Mashable, it includes full colour pass through technology, allowing users to overlay virtual features over their actual environment, and its robust eye-tracking technology claims to provide a lifelike virtual experience.

The iris scanning feature that Apple made popular with its own devices is not available in Quest Pro. The highly awaited Apple’s XR headgear’s release date has been tentatively set for 2023.

All of this innovation, however, would not be cheap; according to Mashable, it is expected to cost between $2,000 (around ₹1.6 lakhs) and $3,000 (around ₹2.4 lakhs), which is a significant increase over the Quest Pro, the most expensive model of Meta’s VR headset portfolio so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON