Apple's new Pencil: Check iPad models it is compatible with

On Tuesday, Apple introduced its latest and most affordable Pencil. The tech giant's third Pencil, it is, however, not a successor to the first two and is, instead, an all-new version, a USB-C variant.

The new Apple Pencil is worth ₹ 7,900 in India and will be available from next month.

“Combined with the versatility of iPad, the new Apple Pencil unlocks another great option to experience the magic of digital handwriting, annotation, marking up documents, and more,” said Bob Borchers, VP, Worldwide Product Marketing, Apple.

iPad compatibility of new Pencil

As per the company, this third Pencil works with ‘all’ iPad models with a USB-C port, including iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini. It is particularly ‘great’ with the 10th-generation iPad, according to Apple.

When used with M2 models of iPad Pro, the device supports hover, allowing users to sketch and illustrate with a greater precision. Also, when magnetically attached to an iPad for storage, it enters into a ‘sleep state,’ which helps it preserve its battery life.

Additionally, the product works ‘great’ with iPadOS features such as Scribble, Quick Note, and when collaborating with others in Freeform.

For more information on compatibility, one must click here.

Affordability of new Pencil

In the United States, the device is priced at $79 ($69 for educational purposes), with availability beginning in early November. For India, however, it is slightly expensive, and will come at ₹7900 (approx. $95).

The first and second-generation Pencils, meanwhile, are priced here at ₹9500 and ₹11,900, respectively.

